Taking something off of a streaming platform is constantly confusing for the general public because why does anything have to leave in the first place? But they do and now it seems like The Venture Bros. will be leaving Max in August and the creator of the series himself didn't even know it was happening. Christopher McCulloch, who co-created the series with Doc Hammer, took to Twitter under his pseudonym "Jackson Publick" and responded to a viral tweet about the series. In it, there is a screenshot from IMdB that says the entire series will be leaving Max by August 12.

The news came with a whisper. Which is shocking since the series started back in 2003 and ran for over 15 years with fans who still turn to it whenever they want to revisit the series. Also it currently has a 8.6 rating on IMdB just to set the scene of how beloved this series actually is. It is a spoof of the Jonny Quest story, which is a series that started back in 1964. The Venture Bros. as a series itself though had an incredible cast with Patrick Warburton playing Brock Samson as well as James Urbaniak as Dr. Jonas Venture Jr. with McCullock and Hammer playing Hank Venture and Dermott Fictel, respectively. It's odd this is happening when there is a movie that literally just came out for the series as well titled The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart.

What is so upsetting about this news isn't that the series itself is going away, even though that's bad enough. It is that the co-creator of the series didn't even know this was happening. McCulloch's response to the tweet was simply "um...WHAT?" showing us that he did not know that the show was going anywhere. As creator, he should have been the first to be told but wasn't even told at all, pointing to a larger problem with this happening.

RELATED: 7 Essential Episodes of 'The Venture Bros.'

Taking Shows Off Streaming Isn't Cool

It's odd how these platforms keep doing this. Yes, when some other platforms are taking them on that's a different story; for instance, when the Netflix era of the Marvel shows left to go to Disney+, but this is not that. This feels like Max clearing space, as it has been recently, and taking away something that clearly means a lot to people. The Venture Bros. happens to be a series that many go back to whenever they want a comfort. As someone who rewatches Parks and Recreation often and was very upset when Netflix removed it, the current fear fans have is understandable. Max doing this to shows without telling anyone or letting fans know where they can go to see it isn't how things should be done. Hopefully, we learn more soon but McCulloch and Hammer deserve to know what is happening to their show.