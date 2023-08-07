The Big Picture The Venture Bros. returned earlier this year with a direct-to-video movie and fans are eagerly awaiting its TV release on September 1.

The series followed the Venture family, featuring an unethical father and his incompetent sons. It was praised for its writing, characters, humor, and animation throughout its seven-season run.

The follow-up movie, directed by Chris McCulloch and written by McCulloch and Doc Hammer, delivers an emotional finale with a manhunt, dangers, unexpected revelations, and a ghost from the past. The voice cast includes James Urbaniak, Patrick Warburton, and Nina Arianda.

The Venture Bros. came to an epic conclusion and fans are longing for more. Earlier this year, the fan-favorite series concluded with a direct-to-video movie The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart which wrapped up the series' story. Now Adult Swim has set a TV release date for Fall, with the movie set to arrive on September 1.

The Venture Bros made a mark on Adult Swim with seven seasons produced over fifteen years. Though, the series was cancelled in 2018, nothing could stop it from going out on its own terms. So about five years after the cancellation, the follow-up movie The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart, was released straight-to-video and served as the final chapter in the long-running series.

What’s The Venture Bros. Movie About?

Directed and co-written by the series creator Chris McCulloch and writer Doc Hammer, the movie sees a manhunt for Hank Venture (McCulloch) which leads to unknown dangers and unexpected revelations. Meanwhile, The Monarch is out for Dr. Venture’s blood as the family deals with a ghost from their past, which also wreaks havoc on The Guild and Monarch. It would take friends and foes alike to stop this evil from consuming the Ventures’ world. This final adventure delivers the emotional finale the fans deserved and was praised by the critics for its dynamic concluding chapter. With the movie now getting a TV release, more fans of the franchise will have the opportunity to say a proper goodbye.

Image via Adult Swim

Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart 's voice cast includes James Urbaniak as Dr. Rusty Venture, Patrick Warburton as Brock Samson, Michael Sinterniklaas as Dean Venture, Chris McCulloch as Hank Venture, Doc Hammer as Dr. Mrs, Nina Arianda as Mantilla, Clancy Brown as Red Death, John Hodgman as Snoopy, Hal Lublin as Clayton, Jane Lynch as Bobbi St. Simone, Charles Parnell as Jefferson Twilight, Jay Pharoah as Nuno Blood, Steven Rattazzi as Dr. Orpheus, J.K. Simmons as Ben and Dana Snyder as The Alchemist.

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart will debut on Adult Swim on September 1. You can check out the trailer below: