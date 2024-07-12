Daytime talk shows have never been the same since The View shook up the landscape in 1997. Created by the legendary Barbara Walters, the show brought together women from all walks of life and different backgrounds to share their views on everything from politics to pop culture. With scandals, blowups, and iconic moments, The View has remained as appointment television every morning. The show would not be what it is without the brilliant panel of co-hosts! But who's the best? It's time to find out!

The View debuted on ABC on August 11, 1997. Featuring a variety of women from multi-generations, the women would begin the day with a series of Hot Topics and then interview celebrities, politicians, and more. Throughout its 27 seasons and 5,000 episodes, The View has welcomed a total of 24 main co-hosts. Comprised of comedians, actors, political pundits, lawyers, and reality stars, each one of the 24 brought a very specific aura to the show.

24 Jedediah Bila

2016-2017

Remember when Jedediah Bila was a cohost of The View? Not many do. Jedediah Bila had a quick stint on The View as the latest far-right-leaning cohost. Her background included a handful of shows and appearances on Fox News, which the show hoped would integrate into her talking points as a panelist.

Jedediah was never quite able to connect with the viewers, which may have lead to her early departure. There are some that speculate her grilling of Hillary Clinton during a 2017 episode could have led to her dismissal. She claimed she had fond memories on the show, though she hasn't been shy about sharing some feelings about some post-show ambushing.

23 Meghan McCain

2017-2021

Meghan McCain is most known for being the daughter of the late Republican senator John McCain. Following the aforementioned Jedidiah Bila's departure, Meghan McCain was fired to fulfill the conservative role on the panel. She endured a longer tenure than many imagined, as she had claimed in her memoir that she had an uncomfortable time being the sole conservative at the table. Fans noticed how uncomfortable she was, as she would often be admonished by her fellow cohosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar. Meghan McCain was part of one of the most infamous blowups on the show following her return from maternity leave when Joy told her she didn't miss her while she was gone. Her anxiety led to a panic attack, and her ultimate departure from the program.

She has notably stated that it was toxic being on the show, but many viewers would insist she was the culprit of that culture on the program. Many viewers were confused by many of her beliefs, as one minute she had Drag Race queens come celebrate her birthday, only then to provide her drastic views that went against the queer community. One of the highlights of her time on the show was when then former Vice President Joe Biden came to promote his book and served as a shoulder to lean on for Meghan following her father's death. Perhaps she's forgotten that moment based on her social media hits. Chemistry on The View is essential and Meghan was right, she just didn't fit in.

22 Candace Cameron-Bure

2015-2016

Television fans will forever remember Candace Cameron-Bure for her role as D.J. Tanner on Full House. But those memories were quickly changed when she arrived as a cohost on The View. She arrived as the conservative voice at the table. Perhaps her time on the show helped bring Fuller House to life, but her time on the program did tarnish her image.

Candace was never too afraid of holding back her opinion, especially when it came to her beliefs on queer people. She did go head-to-head with co-host Raven Symone, who had recently come out, over the topic of gay people and their rights. In the end, her time was short on The View as she departed, claiming she didn't love political discussions and preferring discussing lighter topics. Perhaps she didn't watch the show before accepting the job. Since her time on the show, she has held strong to her convictions, causing much heat regarding what constitutes family-friendly entertainment on Great American Family.

21 Abby Huntsman

2018-2020

Abby Huntsman really tried to find her footing on The View but was unfortunately stuck in the middle of an uncomfortable situation. The daughter of former Utah governor John Huntsman, Abby Huntsman brought years of television experience to the table. As a political commentator, she knew her talking points, but getting them out was the hard part.

In a very divisive political time, much of the discussion during Hot Topics revolved around Donald Trump, among other things. She was often caught in the middle, as she would sometimes side with Meghan McCain, much to the chagrin of viewers, or waver in the middle, much to the chagrin of the other ladies. She would ultimately leave in 2020 stating she was set to help her father's campaign, but later revealed it was due to her mental health.

20 Debbie Matenopoulos

1997-1999

As the youngest voice in the original cast of The View, Debbie Matenopoulos was there to win over the youth demographic. She was a fresh face to the industry and to the panel.

Often used as the butt of the joke on Saturday Night Live in the sketches about the show, Debbie Matenopolous was viewed as dim. She did do an admirable job on the program despite being the first to be let go two years in. Her time on The View was used as a launching pad for her career and has appeared as a guest host multiple times.

19 Rosie Perez

2014-2015

Perhaps the most peculiar casting announcement throughout the run of The View, Rosie Perez had a well-established career as a Hollywood star. Lasting only one season, Rosie Perez joined the cast during a major transition period for the talk show.

Joining the show alongside Nicolle Wallace and the return of Rosie O'Donnell, she was immediately thrown into the line of fire as Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie O'Donnell fought for control of the show. In the end, Rosie Perez called her departure bittersweet as she went on to focus back on her acting career. Her time on the show was merely just a blip and sadly never really made a mark, aside from shocking audiences for agreeing to come on.

18 Paula Faris

2015-2018

Perhaps the most underrated cohosts in the history of The View, Paula Faris came to the show following her extensive career at ABC News.

Appearing for three seasons, Paula Faris brought her brilliance and expertise to the table in a refreshing manner. The show suffered a major loss when Paula Faris left the program, but her departure was well-intended. Suffering from months of hell, including a car crash, a miscarriage, and more, it was best for her to step down from her post.

17 Jenny McCarthy

2013-2014

As the jovial and bubbly comedian at the table, Jenny McCarthy joined The View and won over the fans. Her chemistry on the panel was quite strong, becoming a dynamic duo alongside Sherri Shepherd. So when Sherri was forced out of her co-host position, Jenny left with her.

While many believe she left in solidarity, there may have been more to the story. At the time of her departure, the show was hoping to bring more diversity to the show, which came as a shock to Jenny. Jenny's tenure was filled with controversy for her outspoken beliefs on anti-vaccination, something many viewers, and Barbara Walters, took issue with.

16 Alyssa Farah Griffin

2022-Present

Following the departure of Meghan McCain, The View was once again in search of a conservative voice to sit at the table. Then came former White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin. Having worked in the Trump administration, Alyssa brought an insight into life inside the White House.

She has distanced herself from Trump and his policies, yet still stands strong with her conservative convictions. While she still gets some heat from the women who lean on the other side of the aisle, Alyssa is respectful and a great addition to the panel. At this point in time, Alyssa Farah Griffin became the most tolerable conservative voice at the table, according to the fans.

15 Elisabeth Hasselbeck

2003-2013

When The View lost their second straight young panelist, The View engaged in a search to find the newest co-host of the show. Down to a handful of finalists, The View selected the delightfully perky former reality star, Elisabeth Hasselbeck. Known for her time on Survivor: The Australian Outback, Elisabeth was a wonderful addition to the show. Until things quickly flew off the rails.

She was the conservative voice at the table and was most well-known for her blowups with Rosie O'Donnell. The longer she stayed, the more right-leaning her opinions became. After one of the biggest fights in the history of the show, Elisabeth attempted to quit the show in the middle of a commercial break. In the end, she left the show and continued on a path in media better suited to her voice. She has returned to the program as a guest host.

14 Raven-Symon

2015-2016

Best known as a child star on The Cosby Show turned Disney star on That's So Raven, Raven-Symone's casting continued the revolving door of cohosts in the mid 2010s. After Rosie Perez left the program, The View turned to Raven to fill the void.

The persona viewers believed they'd see from Raven was not necessarily what they saw on screen. She was another hire who thought the job was going to be fun pop culture discussions, but was thrust into political conversations that got her in some immense controversy. She has stated that she faced immense pressure being the sole LGBTQ+ panelist at the table.

13 Star Jones

1997-2006

Star Jones joined The View as one of the original members of the show. As the lawyer at the table, Star Jones often brought her legal knowledge into the conversations. Star's biggest claim to fame on the program was during her weight-loss journey.

At first, she had claimed she had gone through extensive dieting and exercise, but it was later revealed she spun the truth, having undergone gastric bypass surgery. This caused a domino effect that ultimately led to ABC not renewing her contract after nearly a decade on the show. Her abrupt announcement on air, going off script, shocked viewers that her time on the show was officially over.

12 Nicolle Wallace

2014-2015

Nicolle Wallace was on The View for a good time, not a long time. The conservative political adviser joined The View not ready for action, but has since proven just how brilliant of a television host she can be. At first, Nicolle Wallace was timid at the table, attempting to find her voice. And when she did find her voice, it wasn't the one the program was looking for.

Nicolle Wallace made excellent bonds with Whoopi Goldberg but clashed with Rosie O'Donnell and Rosie Perez. Ultimately, Nicolle was forced out of her position, only to finally find her voice as the host of her own show on MSNBC. If ever Whoopi departs the show, Nicolle Wallace deserves a second chance.

11 Michelle Collins

2015-2016

Lasting only a year, fans were devastated to lose Michelle Collins as a cohost of The View. Best known as a comedian, appearing on an assortment of panel shows, she was brought on to The View for her comedy, and yet it was a major reason for her departure.

Michelle Collins had great comedic timing and witty comments, but it did not mix with the tone the program was looking for. Leaving the show was difficult for Michelle Collins, even revealing she had PTSD from her experience and firing. Michelle Collins was a welcome voice, so her leaving the show truly was disappointing to fans.

10 Ana Navarro

2022-Present

Ana Navarro appeared on The View as a guest co-host for years before officially being hired as a cohost in 2022. Having experience within the political universe, as well as being a pundit on ABC News and CNN, Ana Navarro has never been afraid to discuss her opinions, even when they strayed from her political leanings.

While she doesn't appear on a daily basis, when she is there, viewers are guaranteed an incredible time. Having been a part of the program in some capacity for a decade, Ana slipped perfectly into the full-time position. Whether it's a hot take on pop culture or blasting the former President, Ana Navarro certainly knows how to earn a soundbite.

9 Sunny Hostin

2016-Present

It's been eight years and Sunny Hostin has become one of the most beloved panelists of The View. Bringing her expert legal analysis and exceptional banter with her co-hosts and guests alike, Sunny Hostin has continued to climb the charts as one of the best of the best.

Sunny has unabashedly offered her opinions on every Hot Topic that hits the table. All while being one of the most fashionable co-hosts on the show. Another brilliant mind, viewers have come to trust her opinion thanks to her charisma and ability to maintain a conversation, even if she's being attacked by the other side. Sunny has become a superstar and helped save the show during the dark period.

8 Lisa Ling

1999-2002

Following the departure of Debbie Metanopoulos, Lisa Ling was hired to bring the young perspective to the table. As the first new hire on The View, Lisa Ling brought her knowledge as a journalist, which was a strong contrast to her predecessor.

During her time on the show, Lisa Ling was well-regarded and well-respected for her voice. Many viewers were disappointed when Lisa announced her departure from the show to focus on her career as an international journalist. She has returned to the program to guests multiple times.

7 Rosie O'Donnell

2006-2007, 2014-2015

Rosie O'Donnell hosted her own beloved daytime talk show, The Rosie O'Donnell Show, that fans were overjoyed when she was announced to join the table of The View. Replacing Meredith Vieira as the moderator of the show, Rosie's experience as a talk show host seemed like the perfect fit. Unlike her time on her own show, Rosie wasn't relegated to lighthearted topics.

She was able to dive deep into the world of politics, where she was always willing to express her feelings. Her political views came to a head multiple times when she went head-to-head with Elisabeth Hasselbeck. Following an argument over the War in Iraq, Rosie departed The View...for the first time. She was rehired in 2014 but, once again, her time was cut short following a power struggle with Whoopi Goldberg, who was the moderator. She also had stated that her wife's health struggles led to her departure. Rosie O'Donnell will forever be remembered for making some iconic moments on The View.

6 Sara Haines

2016-2018, 2020-Present

Like many new hires on The View, Sara Haines was brought on thanks to her journalistic integrity, working for ABC News and as an anchor for Good Morning America. When Sara first joined the show, she was a fantastic fit, so when she departed to co-host a new show, Strahan and Sara and later GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke, fans were utterly shocked.

When that show was reformatted to become a different program, it appeared Sara Haines would be out on the street. Luckily, she rejoined The View and has remained there since. Sara's presence is perfect for the show and fans continue to love her. She brings an unbeatable charm and an open perspective, no matter what Hot Topic is thrown her way. She may not always give the response you expect, but you end up respecting her opinion.

5 Barbara Walters

1997-2014

There wouldn't be The View without Barbara Walters. As one of the pioneers for women in journalism, Barbara Walters was beloved for her time on 20/20. When given the opportunity to create The View, she was able to capture magic. Remaining as a co-host until her retirement in 2015, Barbara Walters often kept the calmness in the room, but was willing to offer her expertise when the moment was right.

Barbara Walters remained as a producer following her leaving the table. She passed away in 2022 at the age of 93. It would only be after her passing that former The View co-host Lisa Ling revealed that Barbara Walters may have actually been forced to leave the show.