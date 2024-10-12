Everyone loves Halloween, especially on The View. Each year, the co-hosts of America's number-one talk show wear some of the most creative costumes to celebrate the holiday. Whether they honor their favorite icons or unite with a common theme, the ladies of The View always land on the best-dressed list for daytime television's Halloween costumes.

Since 1997, The View has been one of the longest-running daytime television programs on American television. With daily Hot Topics and pop culture and political interviews, The View is your daily dose of morning entertainment. With two dozen co-hosts over the course of 28 seasons, the ladies of The View have made a major impact in the world of television. Originally created by legendary news reporter Barbara Walters, the current line-up of co-hosts includes Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

10 Whoopi Goldberg as Mother Goose

2017

In 2017, the co-hosts of The View opened up the library to celebrate Halloween by paying homage to some of their favorite characters from an assortment of children's books. From nursery rhymes to fairy tales, the co-hosts took on a variety of directions for "Once Upon A View." The five co-hosts should be commended as they all packed in their commitment to the bit.

After a rhyming introduction to the day's festivities, each co-host walked onto the set, though no one beat Meghan McCain, who came on horseback as Little Red Riding Hood. The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg may not have had the most outlandish costume compared to the others, but her turn as Mother Goose was fabulous. Her costume was ripped straight from the infamous "The Real Mother Goose" illustration by Blanche Fisher Wright. Goldberg even brought out a baby in a bassinet! The Oscar winner played the role with ease.

9 Barbara Walters as Katy Perry

2013

When Barbara Walters is on set for Halloween, expect her to have a blast. In 2013, The View co-hosts took on some of the biggest names in media at the time. Some were a bit tackier than others, but as usual, they all committed to the bit. Between Whoopi Goldberg taking on the controversial Mandarin from Iron Man 3 to Jenny McCarthy taking on Miley Cyrus' tongue.

But leave it to The View's creator, Barbara Walters, to go further than she needed to. Walters portrayed Katy Perry from ther "Roar" music video. As the jungle queen, Walters sported grills. Yes, you read that right. Never in a million years would you expect the revered journalist to go that far, but she did!

8 Meredith Vieira as Baby Jane

1999

In the early days of The View, the show was rising to the top of the daytime charts. While they may not have had the budget or wherewithal to go huge in the costume department, what they did present was quite fun. In 1999, the co-hosts took on some of Hollywood's most iconic figures and characters. Joy Behar took on Tippy Hedren from The Birds; Star Jones was Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians, Lisa Ling was Bruce Lee, and Barbara Walters portrayed Audrey Hepburn.

But it was The View moderator, Meredith Vieira, who had the boldest costume of the year. She took on Bette Davis in her iconic role of Baby Jane. It was the makeup that nightmares are made of. Vieira, the often put-together host, let loose and had a blast in her costume.

7 Elisabeth Hasselbeck as Marion Crane

2005

In 2005, The View co-hosts went full horror for Halloween. As the token conservative on the panel, Elisabeth Hasselbeck had often had the insult "psycho" hurled at her. Leave it to the former Survivor star to take back the turn for her Halloween costume.

She portrayed Janet Leigh as Marion Crane, shower and all, from Psycho. With blood all over her body, Hasselbeck did the show in the full look! She was committed to playing the part as she was perched next to Joy Behar as Tiffany Valentine in Bride of Chucky, Chucky doll and all.

6 Joy Behar as Pinocchio

2017

For the "Once Upon a View" Halloween special, each co-host had a reason behind their Halloween costume. When moderator Whoopi Goldberg asked her why she chose Pinocchio, Joy Behar responded simply with, "Don't ask." As one of the table's biggest Donald Trump bashers, the original co-host took on the character to remind viewers that, like Pinocchio, Trump is a known liar.

She ripped off her hat to reveal a Trump-inspired wig and, thanks to the magic of costumes, was able to allow her nose to grow because of Trump's lies. Leave it to Joy Behar to turn her children's character costume into a full-out political statement.

5 Cohosts as The Wizard of Oz

2004

Everyone loves a group costume. Whether you're going out trick-or-treating or partying at a Halloween event, being a part of a group costume can be some of the most fun. Such was the case in 2004 when the co-hosts of The View took their Halloween costumes to Oz.

As various characters from The Wizard of Oz, they followed the Yellow Brick Road for a day of Hot Topics and fun. Meredith Vieira was the Wicked Witch of the West, Star Jones was Glinda, the Good Witch of the North, Elisabeth Hasselbeck was the House that Flew in, and Joy Behar, well, she took her own inspiration and was the Wicked Witch of the South. Their group costume was one of the best on daytime television.

4 Sunny Hostin as Pennywise

2019

If there is one thing to know about Sunny Hostin, it is when it comes to Halloween, she is more than willing to go big. The theme of Halloween 2019 was Stephen King. Whoopi Goldberg portrayed Church from Pet Sematary, Abbi Huntsman was Carrie from Carrie, Joy Behar, and Meghan McCain paired up to dress as Grady twins from The Shinning, and then there was Sunny Hostin.

She went full face of makeup as Pennywise from It! It was easily one of the most haunting images. She resembled the character so much that it took a couple of reminders that the infamous lawyer was tucked away underneath.

3 Sherri Shepherd as Abraham Lincoln Penny

2008

In 2008, The View co-hosts paid homage to the Presidents of the United States. It was a day filled with drag as Barbara Walters as George Washington, Elisabeth Hasselbeck as Ronald Reagan, Whoopi Goldberg as Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Joy Behar as Teddy Roosevelt, and Sherri Shepherd as Abraham Lincoln.

Well, rather a penny. Shepherd was copper-faced with a giant Penny situated around her body. But that didn't stop her from showcasing her legs in a copper skirt! Shepherd shined brightly in this wildly hilarious Halloween. A penny may be worth a cent, but Sherri Shepherd looked like a million bucks.

2 Sara Haines as Carl

2023

In 2023, The View paid homage to 100 Years of Walt Disney. With so many characters to celebrate the history of Disney, picking just the right one was nearly impossible. Luckily, the co-hosts made some exceptional tributes. Some of the Halloween costumes included Whoopi Goldberg, who took on Tour Guide Barbie from Toy Story 2; Alyssa Farrah Griffin, who was Jasmine from Aladdin; Joy Behar, who portrayed Cruella Di Vil from 101 Dalmatians; and Ana Navarro, who started as Mirabel Madrigal from Encanto and then transformed into Isabella Madrigal later.

But leave it to Sara Haines to portray one of the most beloved Pixar characters: Carl from Up. She took the animated character and completely brought him to life. The prosthetics were exceptional. While she didn't float away during the episode, she soared to new Halloween heights.

1 Sunny Hostin as Neytiri

2023

Since she became an official co-host on The View, Sunny Hostin has been the star of Halloween. Year after year, she delivered. Nothing might ever be able to beat her Disney 100 tribute as Neytiri from Avatar.

The makeup job was brilliant. She looked like she could have walked straight off of the set of the James Cameron series. She truly was a walking work of art. Viewers were simply rendered speechless. We can't wait to see what Sunny will do in 2024!

The View is available to stream on Hulu in the US.

