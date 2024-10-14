The View is known for its daily Hot Topics segment, but sometimes, the heat gets turned all the way up. Last Friday, during the broadcast, Joy Behar and co-host Ana Navarro found themselves at odds over one of the day's political talking points. Tensions flared over the discussion of former President Barack Obama's recent comments during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, who appeared on the talk show earlier in the week.

The co-hosts, which included Behar, Navarro, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, kept the conversation constructive. However, after Joy Behar revealed that she did the "happy dance" thanks to Obama's jabs at Donald Trump, the conversation took a serious turn. As usual, when things take a turn on The View, audiences knew that it was about to be a bumpy ride as the two co-hosts clashed over their opinions.

It's Ana Navarro Versus Joy Behar During This "Hot Topics" Moment

With a tight presidential race underway, the co-hosts of The View each brought their opinion regarding how Vice President Harris could take control of the race. With the discussion revolving around President Obama targeting young Black voters, Ana Navarro compared his speech to that of "releasing the Kraken." While praising his cadence and jovial chops, Navarro still found it crucial to note that Vice President Harris needs to champion herself to each demographic her campaign is appealing to.

Following the first commercial break, Sara Haines noted that she believed the election would come down to heart and integrity, something that Behar disagreed with. As a revered comic, Behar took the next moment to remark that President Obama was "basically retired," only to have Navarro jump down her throat, pointing out his recent accolades. Over-talking on The View is commonplace and trying to get a word in edgewise is the name of the game, but it can also lead to unnecessary spats, as seen with Navarro and Behar. Behar was none too pleased at Ana Navarro's attempt to belittle her, firing back: "I mean from politics. You know what I mean. Stop pretending that you don't know what I mean."

The moment did simmer down when Sara Haines came back in with her conversation about heart, but Behar again mocked the point, causing Ana Navarro to chime in with, "I always say right now is a binary choice, and you have somebody with a good heart, and you have somebody with no heart." With nearly every co-host, Alyssa Farrah Griffin included, not giving pause to Haines' point, Behar, in her role as moderator, threw it to the commercial break while calling herself a choice name.

The View airs weekdays on ABC. The View is available to stream on Hulu and Friday's full episode can be watched below.

