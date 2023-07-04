Quite similar to the significance of Noh, a Japanese dance-drama art form, that provides an emotional vessel to the characters in the film, Netflix's The Village extends a cathartic experience to the audience through the journey of its characters. Directed by Michihito Fujii, the Japanese drama film sets itself for a tragedy right from the beginning when its young protagonist Yu Katayama (Ryûsei Yokohama) is mercilessly treated by a society that refuses to acknowledge him as a deserving member. In many ways, the waste treatment plant or the environmental center, which serves as the epicenter of the once-scenic Kamon Village, reflects the festering moral disposition of the village's residents who take pride in the advancement brought about by the establishment built on the very foundations of corruption and crime. The ending of The Village on Netflix only cements the eventual fate of its characters who continuously find themselves amidst a losing battle as their past and present continue to create friction.

'The Village's Setting Contributes to the Fate of its Characters

The Village is set in the mountainous village of Kamon, now home to a massive landfill and a waste processing factory, which is its main attraction. Yu Katayama, a young resident of the village, becomes the victim of ostracization from all corners as a result of his family history. Working at the waste management factory, Yu is mercilessly bullied by his co-workers, particularly by his manager Toru Ohashi (Wataru Ichinose), who’s also the son of the village's mayor and the plant's owner, Shusaku Ohashi (Arata Furuta). Yu's life is further troubled by his mother's alcohol and gambling addiction, and a massive debt that forces him to participate in illegal activities carried out at the plant at night. Along with other workers of the plant who owes money to the gangster Maruoka (Tetta Sugimoto), Yu helps dump bio-hazardous waste in the landfill. The criminal activity takes place under the supervision of Toru and with the agreement of Shusaku Ohashi. Amidst all the misery, a ray of hope arrives for Yu in the form of his old friend, Misaki Nakai (Haru Kuroki), who has recently returned from Tokyo.

Another key player in the village is introduced when Yu's mother lands in trouble after losing all her money at a gaming parlor. On arriving to take his mother back, Yu meets the policeman Kokichi (Shido Nakamura) who's a friend of Misaki and Yu. In a rare friendly gesture to come Yu's way, Kokichi offers him company, and the two are joined by Misaki. As an inquisitive Yu bears witness, Kokichi and Misaki break into a routine of Noh, a major form of classical Japanese dance-drama that Yu himself practiced once and had witnessed his father perform when he was a child. Later, Kokichi expresses his regret at the art form being abandoned by the young kids of the village. Nonetheless, he invites Misaki and Yu to the Noh festival. On returning to his home, he finds that he's been visited by his mother, along with his brother Ohashi. When Kokichi questions the need for the plant in the village, Ohashi quickly asserts that not everything is determined by necessity. Kokichi's memory of the Kamun village is a pleasant one, created way before the hideous plant came up in the mountains.

Yu Finds a Companion in the Form of Misaki

At night, Yu and Misaki attend the Noh festival to witness Kokichi performing in the traditional Noh attire, wearing the omote, the traditional mask worn during Noh performances. Misaki points out how Noh can be interpreted differently by each person. Despite the beauty of the art form, it seems like Yu has a tragic memory attached to it, forcing him to stay away from it. The next day, when Yu reaches his workplace, Misaki requests him to act as the tour guide for a kids' tour she's planning to start to make the factory more family-friendly. However, Toru opposes the idea and points out how Yu won't fit the bill, given his father was a criminal. Although such a comment infuriates Yu, he avoids a confrontation and charges out knowing very well the powerlessness of his existence. Misaki, who's well aware of the struggle Yu's been enduring for so long, assures him of her company, going forward. Unlike others, she understands that Yu is not to be blamed for the mistakes of others, even his father.

Much to Toru's dismay, Yu takes up the new role offered by Misaki and quickly becomes popular among the kids, thanks to his panache for public speaking. However, when Misaki tells him the story of the play "Pillow of Kantan," Yu fears that the change in his luck may just be a temporary one. "Pillow of Kantan" is about a man who sleeps on a magical pillow and experiences a change of fortune, resulting in a life that he spends glamorously for 50 years before waking up one day and finding himself at the inn where he slept ages ago. Having experienced happiness for the first time in a very long time, Yu wonders whether his experiences are all part of a dream that may fade away.

Yu Becomes the Local Celebrity of the Kamon Village

Yu's luck continues to treat him benevolently as he gets an opportunity to feature in a television show focused on the kids' tour. Despite the opposition from the villagers, Misaki and Ohashi's support help Yu grab the television spot. Ohashi also takes Yu off his night duty as he doesn't want the new star of his plant to be caught being involved in illegal actions. The sudden attention that Yu has been getting drives Toru, who's not only jealous of Yu but also attracted to Misaki, to take extreme measures. In an unwarranted visit to Misaki's house late at night, Toru tries to manipulate Misaki into believing that Yu is a criminal just like his father by showing him photographs in which Yu can be seen disposing of the biodegradable waste. When Misaki doesn't fall for his tactics, he tries to force himself upon her while filming the ordeal on his phone. Fortunately for Misaki, Yu arrives at the right time and saves her from Toru's transgressions. However, he ends up becoming a victim of Toru's ire as Toru finds it difficult to fathom that Yu has become the chosen one.

Toru's anger leaves Yu in bad shape, but Yu somehow manages to make it for the television coverage, the next day. Covering his bruises with makeup, Yu impresses everyone with his natural charm. Soon, he manages to become everyone's favorite, especially due to his role in bringing more attention to the village and its local attraction, the environmental center. Meanwhile, it's revealed that Toru has been missing since the day of the altercation between him and Yu. Suddenly, things start taking a turn for the worse as Misaki's brother, Keiichi (Ryûto Sakuma), discovers bio-hazardous waste at the landfill and decides to report it to Kokichi, who raids the landfill at night. Before this, Ohashi had already handed Yu the responsibility of managing the mess after finding out that the water around the landfill was being polluted as a result of the illegal dumping taking place.

Ohashi pretends not to know about the illegal activities in front of his brother Kokichi and asks Yuu to salvage the worsening crisis. However, Kokichi identifies the foul play, as he has seen the same pattern develop before as well when ten years ago, some residents of the village protested against the establishment of the plant. The protestors were ostracized and bullied and one of the protestors, Yu's father, murdered one of the officials before killing himself by setting fire to his own house. A proper investigation never followed and soon after, Kokichi decided to leave the village. When Kokichi decides to confront his brother about the illegal dumping, Ohashi still refuses to acknowledge the mistake. Moreover, he shows little concern regarding the progress of the case of his missing son.

On the other hand, Ohashi's new manager, Yu, finds himself being haunted by his past once again as Maruoka threatens him in a bid to keep his name hidden from the police. The recent events remind Yu of the pillow of Katan once again as he witnesses his dream falling apart. To add to Yu's misery, Toru's body is recovered by the police from the landfill. While this discovery leads Yu to lose his calm momentarily, he finds a way out when he realizes that Keiichi is aware of the truth behind Toru's death. Yu decides to make Keiichi lie to the media that he saw Toru being taken away by men due to Toru's involvement in illegal activities. But when Yu's coercion frightens Keiichi and leads to an accident, Keiichi loses consciousness.

To add to Yu's misery, Misaki informs him that she will be leaving the village, although Yu begs her not to. Back at the police station, Kokichi discovers the truth behind his brother's death as the photo of Yu's involvement in the illegal dumping and the video of Toru's attempt at violating Misaki lands in his hand, thanks to the recovery of Toru's phone. Finally, the events of the fateful night are revealed, and it becomes clear that Misaki was the one who killed Toru in an attempt to save Yu. Later, Yu dumped Toru's body in the landfill to save himself and Misaki.

What Happened at the End of ‘The Village’?

Not able to bear the burden of his actions, Yu visits Ohashi to confess to his crimes. But he's surprised when he finds out that Ohashi had already figured out the cause behind Toru's death after hearing from Kokichi about the evidence found in Toru's phone. However, a bigger shock hits Yu when he sees Ohashi expressing relief at the death of his son who was constantly a cause of pain for him. Ohashi suggests that they will stick to their version of the story to defend themselves and cover up Yu's role in Toru's death, leaving Yu wondering whether a similar cover-up was conjured to hide the truth behind the death of his father. Laughingly, Ohashi reveals that the sacrifice of Yu's father was required for the protection of the village. He then goes on to suggest another sacrifice in the form of Misaki as he asks Yu to put all the blame on her.

On hearing Ohashi's suggestion, a fit of anger and pain takes over Yu, and he suffocates Ohashi to death before setting the house on fire just like his father was once rumored to have left his own house in flames. Unbeknownst to Yu, the fire also ends up engulfing Kokichi and Ohashi's elderly mother, along with Ohashi. Just as Yu starts walking away from the burning house, Kokichi arrives at the scene and yells in helplessness quite similar to the one felt by Yu, who understands that there is no return from the path he has set foot on.

While The Village does not say much about Yu's fate after the tragic climax, Keiichi is seen leaving the village for good in the post-credit scene, possibly hinting that there was no reason for him to stay anymore considering he had lost his hero figure, Yu. As someone who could not stand wrongdoing, Keiichi's departure also potentially seals the faith of the village where redemption remains a distant dream, just like it was for Yu. Netflix's The Village uses the imagery of the Noh art form and the waste treatment plant as two contrasting images from the present and the past. In this context, the tragic ending serves as a warning beacon lest society continues to ignore its past for the sake of embracing a shallow idea of progress.