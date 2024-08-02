The Big Picture The Village effectively builds suspense by never showing the monsters fully until the end, creating a sense of fear and mystery.

M. Night Shyamalan cleverly uses visuals to keep the audience in suspense, revealing the true nature of the creatures only at the right moment.

The twist ending of The Village may be divisive, but Shyamalan's skill at creating tension and suspense is undeniable.

M. Night Shyamalan's had a pretty long stretch of disappointing movies beginning in the mid-2000s. Some argue that 2004’s The Village was the beginning of his slip, but the film has plenty of defenders, most of whom point to Lady in the Water as the true start of the director's decline. And it's not hard to see the qualities that give The Village a potential edge over the next few films that followed. Besides its strong cast, including Joaquin Phoenix and Bryce Dallas Howard, The Village boasts a strong visual style and a real sense of dread. One of the main plot points is the fear of unnatural creatures living in the woods surrounding the community. Shyamalan creates both an effective practical costume for these creatures and a sense of mystery around them by only showing glimpses, keeping their true appearance hidden from the audience until exactly the right moment, just like what Steven Spielberg did with Jaws.

Just the Threat of the Monsters Is Half the Suspense in 'The Village'

The opening scenes of The Village set a melancholic tone for the rest of the movie. The villagers assemble for the funeral of a child who has died from an illness that Joaquin Phoenix's character, Lucius, believes could have been prevented with better access to medicine. But he's denied the opportunity to venture into "the towns" for these medicines, it's explained, because of "Those We Don't Speak Of," the monstrous creatures that lurk in the woods surrounding the village.

Shyamalan wisely never shows the creatures in full for the first two-thirds of the film. Instead, he lets events in the village paint a picture of its citizens' fears: they panic at the sight of red flowers, and a skinned animal carcass is found and used as a teaching point for the children to follow the elders' rules regarding the creatures. The elders refuse to entertain Lucius' request to retrieve medical supplies, even though the young villager who dies at the start of the film is a child of one of the elders (Brendan Gleeson). Shyamalan effectively builds up the history of fear in the village before revealing the source.

'The Village' Hides Its Monsters Until the End of the Movie

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Like Steven Spielberg did with Jaws, Shyamalan creates tension with a "less is more" approach to his monsters. He eventually shows glimpses of the creatures but still keeps tensions high by never putting the camera's full focus on them. When Lucius defies the village's rules and steps across their boundary into the woods, the camera pans to the left and stops just as the tail end of something that was standing there slips out of frame. That same night, the creatures finally appear fully onscreen multiple times – but each time in a way that still keeps the audience from seeing them fully. First from overhead as one runs beneath a trapdoor, then out of focus behind Lucius as he hides around the corner of a house.

Finally, and most terrifyingly, Shyamalan uses careful framing to set up one of the most effective scares of the movie. Ivy (Bryce Dallas Howard in her breakthrough role) steps out onto the porch as Those We Don't Speak Of swarm the village. She reaches out her hand, believing that Lucius will come and protect her and her family. Shyamalan focuses on Ivy's hand as it reaches out to the right of the frame, into the darkness where the creatures are lurking. As the audience waits for something monstrous to grab her from the right, the shadows behind her shift, and suddenly, a menacing – but still out of focus – figure is rushing towards her from the background of the shot. Then a hand does reach out for Ivy's from the right, but it belongs to Lucius, who pulls her inside just before whatever was about to grab her can come into full focus. This scene brilliantly builds tension, creates palpable relief from that tension, and still manages to keep the mystery of exactly what the creatures are intact for another suspenseful 30 minutes.

Shyamalan Makes the Audience Believe in the Creatures As Much As the Village

Close

Eventually, of course, Shyamalan reveals that the monsters are simply the village elders wearing handmade costumes. The elders created the myth of the creatures in order to keep their citizens from venturing outside the village and discovering an even greater lie – that their community is simply a recreation of colonial times in the modern day. When the secret is revealed, it’s hard not to feel a little silly about believing it. After all, it was just a person in a monster suit the whole time, like at a Halloween attraction. But at the same time, the quality of the elders’ creation – and the fear it causes in the villagers – is what makes the costume so believable. The creatures’ cloaks are a vibrant red that screams danger, especially among the muted colors of the rest of the village. And with their long, dangerous claws, sharp quills poking out from the back of the cloak, and strangely hunched frames, they would be terrifying if they started to give chase.

Is the ending of The Village too obvious, or even just too ridiculous to enjoy? Maybe. But it's still an impressively creeping dread that fills the beginning of the film, even if you already know that the creatures, and even the time period, are fake. However audiences and critics may feel about M. Night Shyamalan’s infamous twists, there’s no denying that his skills at keeping his audience in suspense were still on point in The Village.

The Village is available to rent in the U.S. on Apple TV.

Rent on Apple TV