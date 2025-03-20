In John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, Wick meets with The Director in the theater that serves as a front for the Ruska Roma operations for the High Table in New York City. As they move deeper into the theater, we see young adults training in both martial arts and ballet, and the Director asks with a wink, “Fond memories?” If you’re itching for more, Ana de Armas is sure to give it to you in the upcoming Ballerina, but there’s a Korean action film that inspired these particular origins for John Wick, as well as Parabellum’s incredible motorcycle sequence.

The Villainess is a 2017 Korean action thriller that follows Sook-hee (Kim Ok-bin), not just as a ballerina-assassin trainee, but through the run of her entire life. The film begins with a frenetic, point-of-view fight sequence through an entire building. Sook-hee, hell-bent on revenge, is captured by police and awakens in a compound of a South Korean intelligence agency. She attempts to escape through a compound of actors, ballerinas, and even chefs—all part of the disguise of this agency. Their director, Chief Kwon (Kim Seo-hyeong), reveals to her that she’s pregnant and has been given a new name as well as potentially a new life, if she’ll agree to serve them. Over the course of the film, we follow our protagonist forward as she looks for revenge and stability for her family. And we go backwards, into flashbacks, bearing witness to the rocky childhood she lived after the loss of her father.

What Is 'The Villainess' About?