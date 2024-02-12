The life of a superstar is far from ordinary - especially when you’re famous rapper Vince Staples. Get a taste of the fast lane in The Vince Staples Show, a brand-new limited comedic series created by the rapper himself and executive produced by Kenya Barris, the brainchild behind the award-winning sitcom black-ish.

True to the name, the irreverent comedy series follows Staples living a seemingly average life, which quickly spirals into foot races, high-speed chases through the streets of Long Beach, and even entanglements in bank robberies. But for this famed, wealthy, and suspiciously criminal artist, anything goes. After all, what’s the worst that could happen?

Featuring numerous guest stars, The Vince Staples Show presents a semi-fictional portrayal of the rapper’s daily adventures, amplifying average scenarios to hyperbolic extremes. Infusing exaggerated reality, biting wit, and satirical humor, the series encourages audiences to laugh and maybe even empathize with the complexities that come with being (kind of) famous.

Expect the unexpected! Here’s everything we know so far about The Vince Staples Show.

The Vince Staples Show Release Date February 15, 2024 Cast Nate' Jones , Tiberius Byrd , Cameron Alexander , Natasha Blasick Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

Image via Netflix

All five episodes of The Vince Staples Show hit Netflix on February 15, 2024. For those new to the platform, Netflix offers various subscription models to kick-start your binge-watching journey. The basic option starts at $6.99 per month, providing the standard plan with ads. If you prefer an ad-free experience, you can opt for the standard plan at $15.49 per month, or the premium plan at $22.88 per month for additional features.

Renowned for its extensive library of award-winning movies, diverse shows, and engaging games, Netflix is also home to an array of satirical and unconventional comedy series. Among its options, the streaming platform boasts shows like American Vandal, a mockumentary that delves into the aftermath of an outrageous high school prank involving the defacement of faculty cars with phallic imagery. Another option is Cunk on Earth, which offers a deadpan yet humorous take on humanity, with Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) exploring the world’s greatest inventions by consulting with very important experts.

Is There a Trailer for 'The Vince Staples Show'?

Netflix dropped the trailer for The Vince Staples Show on January 17, 2024, offering glimpses into Staples’ seemingly “ordinary” existence - hanging out with pals, hitting the theme park, and even getting shouted at by a cashier at a fast-food joint. Yet, as the trailer unfolds, audiences witness the rapper finding himself in increasingly weird shenanigans. From trying to get himself bailed out of jail to almost getting shot at in a parking lot, to even finding himself caught up in a bank robbery, at this point, Staples’ life keeps taking unexpected turns. But for Staples, nothing surprises him, his sentiment casually summed up as “just another day in the life” of Vince Staples.

Who Stars in 'The Vince Staples Show'?

Image via Netflix

Staples stars in his own satirical comedy, taking audiences on a whirlwind of events that make up his life. Those in the hip-hop community are no strangers to Staples’ name. The rapper first gained prominence through his association with California-based alternative hip-hop collective Odd Future, which also housed Grammy-winning rapper Tyler, the Creator, Earl Sweatshirt, and Frank Ocean. In addition to music, Staples has expanded his talents to movies and television. He’s starred in films such as Dope and White Men Can’t Jump, and most recently played Janine’s boyfriend Maurice in Abbott Elementary.

Joining Staples are recurring guests Vanessa Bell Calloway and Andrea Ellsworth. Calloway first became known for her film role as Princess Imani Izzi in Coming to America. Since then, the actress has clinched an extensive acting portfolio, which includes her roles as Edie in This Is Us and Lucinda Gamble in Grey’s Anatomy. Meanwhile, Ellsworth is known for appearing in works like Truth Be Told, #BlackAF, and The Dispute.

Audiences can look forward to special appearances by Naté Jones, Arturo Castro, Scott MacArthur, Bryan Greenberg, and Myles Bullock as guest stars, joining in the excitement promised by the series.

What Is 'The Vince Staples Show' About?

Check out the official Netflix synopsis for The Vince Staples Show:

“Who’s Vince Staples? Well, that’s a tricky question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s…not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does.”

Each episode of the series will find Staples getting into different and unusual situations, including trying to get bailed out of jail, feuding with a theme park mascot, getting shot, becoming a negotiator during a bank robbery, and attending a family reunion.

This isn’t Staples’ first foray into the project. In 2019, he initially launched The Vince Staples Show with two episodes on YouTube, using the mini-project to unveil his new singles “So What?” and “Sheet Music”. Similar to the cheeky style audiences may anticipate from the rapper’s upcoming Netflix show, the original two episodes on YouTube highlight the absurdity of Staples’ supposedly calm life. Episode 1 plunges Staples into the chaos of being booked to perform at Malia Obama’s 21st birthday party, followed by a seemingly mundane trip to the barber’s - until he’s unexpectedly embroiled in a larger-than-life fight scene erupting inside the shop. Meanwhile, Episode 2 sees Staples narrowly escaping a jealous woman (who’s carrying a taser) and seeking refuge in Ray J’s crib.

The scripted comedy bears resemblance to the style of other sketch comedy shows like Tim Robinson’s I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, which debuted on Netflix in 2019. With Season 3 dropping last year, many sketches in the series revolve around individuals caught in embarrassingly awkward situations, staunchly refusing to admit fault. Instead, they attempt to convince others that they’re right, all while implicating those around them as in the wrong. Sketches include a game show involving a wall-climbing robot, Robinson flying on a zipline, and a muscular man sporting a diaper.

Who Is Making 'The Vince Staples Show'?

Image via Netflix

Staples, Ian Edelman, and Maurice Williams serve as the creators of the show, joined by executive producers Barris, Edelman, Williams, Corey Smyth, and Willian Stefan Smith. Barris is best known as the creator of the ABC sitcom black-ish, which has received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series.