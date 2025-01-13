Early last year, Kirsten Dunst joined a group of other highly-skilled actors like Cailee Spaeny and Wagner Moura and ran to the front lines as a photojournalist in Alex Garland’s heavy-hitting drama, Civil War. But, long before she was in the trenches alongside her weary band of photo-taking brothers, she was in a different - but equally harrowing - type of warfare: adolescents. At the turn of the century, Dunst joined ranks with her now frequent collaborator, Sofia Coppola, in the filmmaker’s directorial debut for The Virgin Suicides. The film featured a fun up-and-coming ensemble that, along with Dunst, featured early performances from Josh Hartnett, Hayden Christensen, Giovanni Ribisi, A.J. Cook, and more. Right now, audiences are invited to see one of the quintessential films of the late ‘90s, as The Virgin Suicides is now streaming on Paramount+.

Serving as a big-screen adaptation of Jeffrey Eugenides 1993 premiere novel of the same name, the story carries audiences back to Detroit in 1975. Prim, proper, strict and Catholic, Mr. and Mrs. Lisbon (James Woods, Kathleen Turner) runs a tight ship in their suburban home with their five teenage girls. Ranging in age from 13-17 are Bonnie Lisbon (Chelse Swain), Therese Lisbon (Leslie Hayman), Cecilia Lisbon (Hanna R. Hall), Mary Lisbon (Cook) and Lux Lisbon (Dunst). Throughout the film, audiences watch as the girls struggle to earn their freedom from their parents, but are also quickly let down by others on the outside. As one can gather from the title, by the end of the tale, tragedy strikes, leaving the neighborhood uncertain how to handle their shock and disbelief.

Despite raising eyebrows upon its arrival - after all, other teen-centered movies from the same year like Drive Me Crazy and She’s All That weren’t quite as dark subject-wise - The Virgin Suicides still met praise and acclaim from critics. If you base a movie on what the folks at Rotten Tomatoes have to say about it, the dark teen drama is Certified Fresh with an 80% critics’ approval rating, while audiences one-upped the pros with 81%. Being that it was the first title to be styled and shot by Coppola, the movie also debuted the director’s visionary vibe to the world, teasing a slew of similarly presented movies to come over the next two decades.

A Collaboration is Formed

As mentioned at the top, The Virgin Suicides was the first title that Coppola and Dunst worked together on, but it certainly wouldn’t be the last. The pair would later reunite for the director’s vibrant and poppy 2006 historical drama, Marie Antoinette, with their latest team-up happening just over a decade later in Coppola’s gothic thriller, The Beguiled.

Head over to Paramount+ now to see a handful of careers and collaboration blossom in The Virgin Suicides.

