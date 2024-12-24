One of the most notable television Westerns of the 1960s was the James Drury-led series, The Virginian. Behind NBC's other Western giants, Gunsmoke and Bonanza, The Virginian was the third longest-running horse opera in the network's history. With nine seasons total and just shy of 250 episodes, the series only ended as a result of the rural purge that wiped out most Western programs. But how did The Virginian start? Well, believe it or not, it had its origins in an earlier program — one that aired back in 1958.

'The Virginian' Started as an Episode of an NBC Mid-season Replacement

Image via NBC

Of course, The Virginian itself is loosely based on the 1902 novel The Virginian: Horseman of the Plains by Owen Wister. The book served as the basis for various film adaptations over the years, including two silent films in 1914 and 1923, a Gary Cooper-led pre-Code talkie in 1929, a 1946 remake, and two 21st-century adaptations, one starring Bill Pullman in 2000 and the other Trace Adkins in 2014. But the most famous derivative work from Wister's original was undoubtedly The Virginian television series, which held the source material very loosely. Even still, before the program premiered on NBC in 1962, James Drury attempted to bring the Virginian to life a few years earlier in the network's 1958 mid-season replacement, Decision.

According to The Complete Directory to Prime Time Network and Cable TV Shows, 1946-Present by Tim Brooks and Earle Marsh, Decision was a replacement for NBC's The Loretta Young Show and aired only briefly on Sundays from July 1958 until September of the same year. The half-hour program was an anthology made up of other potential network pilots that NBC didn't know what to otherwise do with. James Drury starred as "the Virginian" himself, who played the part a bit more like a strict adaptation of Wister's book. The titular Virginian wore a belt buckle with CSA (for the Confederate States of America) plastered across it and maintained a noticeable Southern accent. However, Decision — not to be confused with The Virginian episode called "The Decision" — didn't last. Despite being the first episode to air in the short-lived network replacement, NBC at first passed on "The Virginian" concept. That is, until they didn't.

In 1962, James Drury returned as the Virginian character, with the network changing its mind about the program's future after a new pilot episode, "The Executioners," was shot. However, the character was now re-branded as a Wyoming ranch foreman with no discernable Southern accent or Confederate sympathies. More than that, a supporting cast was added, including the Virginian's father figure, Judge Ganh (Lee J. Cobb), the book's original villain, Trampas (Doug McClure, who plays the character as an ally in the series), the judge's daughter Betsy (Roberta Shore), and a handful of other rotating characters throughout all nine seasons. Like Gunsmoke, The Virginian branded itself a more adult Western, one that strayed from the gimmicky B-Western programs like The Lone Ranger or Hopalong Cassidy. Instead, The Virginian took itself fairly seriously, much to its success.

'The Virginian' Became One of the Biggest TV Westerns of Its Day

Close

While Cheyenne may have been the first hour-long Western series, changing the game for television across the board, The Virginian was the first 90-minute Western ever produced. Because of the show's commitment to longer stories, each episode felt more like a major motion picture, one that opted to air on television instead of at the theater. Indeed, the show's strong characters — particularly the Virginian (whose real name is never revealed) and Tramapas — kept audiences glued to the screen every Wednesday night at 7:30 for nine years. Of course, the show was re-titled The Man from Shiloh in the ninth season, with the period in Wyoming Territory history moved back a few years to the late 1890s instead of earlier that decade, but its consistency across the board (even in the wake of exiting cast members) was admirable.

Though often overshadowed by some of its longer, more successful contemporaries, The Virginian was a triumph of the genre that pushed James Drury into stardom. The series eventually spun off on its own with the 1965 Western Laredo, but that program only lasted a few short years. But the flagship program was a solid one. Another victim of the rural purge, the series may have lasted as long as Bonanza had the network opted to keep it around, but spending nearly a decade on television was no small feat. Many years later, James Drury and Doug McClure would reprise their roles from The Virginian in the Kenny Rogers-led The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw, which smashed a dozen different TV Westerns together. Though they played characters simply named "Jim" and "Doug," likely to avoid any legal clashes with network higher-ups, their attire gave them away like their classic characters from The Virginian. Even all these years later, it's still a joy to watch them ride off into the sunset. The Virginian is available for streaming on Spectrum TV.

Watch on Spectrum TV