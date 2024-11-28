There are some films and shows where you don't have to suspend your disbelief; the events aren't just on the screen, they're all around you, almost tangible and interactive. Realism doesn't quite define Shane Meadows' miniseries The Virtues, instead the drama cocoons you into its world, provoking deep-seated emotions and playing on echoes of the subconscious mind. Stephen Graham remains at the forefront with his brutal performance as Joseph as he takes us through the emotional narrative of these four episodes. Subsequently, viewer discretion is advised for The Virtues, as it deals with heavy topics like sexual abuse against children. But it never veers into graphic or exploitative imagery, and instead evokes profound reactions that will inevitably stay with you.

'The Virtues' Uses Realism To Explore Past Trauma

Our first glimpse of Joseph in The Virtues is in the car, as he listlessly stares out the window while his colleague prattles on beside him. Joseph is the picture of a man weighed down by life. He drags himself across his apartment doing menial tasks then walks, hunched over, to his ex-partner's house to say a poignant goodbye to his son, who is moving to Australia with his new family. The first act of the first episode douses us in a repressed atmosphere, as we barely dare to breathe in case we disturb the precarious rhythm The Virtues sets.

Realism holds us over towards the second act that we stumble into, as the pitilessly familiar sequence of Joseph descending into an alcoholic stupor shakes the screen. Shaky handheld cameras give us a frontal view of his drunken face while he smooches up to strangers, snorts lines in crummy toilets and howls as he is kicked out of bars. The disorienting spillage of grainy nights out and flashbacks to an elusive childhood pummel us towards a piss-stained hangover that we know all too well. Yet amid the chaos, Meadows instills a quiet dread that builds alongside the volume, culminating in the next three episodes where Joseph returns to his hometown in Ireland to find answers and closure about his childhood.

Steven Graham Delivers a Brutal Performance in 'The Virtues'

Graham doles out the prowess of his acting skills from the very first scene of The Virtues, delivering a taut and tantalizing performance with minimal yet strategic dialogue. He travels through life with glassy eyes and interacts with others using only the bare necessities while tacking on obligatory "mates" and repetitions to appear friendly. Whenever Joseph speaks to his son, Graham manages to imbue heart into his demeanor while also tinging it with desperation, making each conversation seem like his potential last. It is heartbreaking, yet all too real, drawing us further into Joseph's world.

Joseph arrives in Ireland and re-unites with his long-lost sister, Anna (Helen Behan), who had believed her brother was dead up until now. Behan's acrid sensibilities as Anna complements Joseph's melancholy perfectly, as she deftly steps into the role of a care-taker while tackling her own emotions with this ordeal. Joined also by Niamh Algar's explosive Dinah and Mark O'Halloran's hesitant Craig, Graham is supported by brilliant performances as he drives his character steadily to a harrowing revelation that isn't a shock, nor is cathartic, but instead is a pounding inevitability.

'The Virtues' Sensitively Handles Its Material

Image via Warp Films

It isn't just Graham's acting that makes the final episode's looming admission so powerful, but Meadows' sharp directing. He allows every beat of The Virtues to evolve and smolder, letting it gnaw at us at full capacity before trailing off to the next. His provocative filming style and narrative is also informed by his own experience. In an interview with The Guardian, Meadows talks about how it is his first project directly addressing his own trauma from sexual abuse as a nine-year-old child. "This was a chance for me to create a safe space, to face my abuser," he says. "All I wanted was to be able to sit down with this guy... I’m not scared or ashamed anymore."

Many of Meadows' previous works have reveled in the idea of vengeance, with Dead Man's Shoes being a classic revenge tale, or This Is England having a specific revenge plot. Echoes of this are laced into The Virtues, but there is something more intimate and telling in the miniseries, especially as we ricochet into the devastating finale. Meadows didn't only explore his personal childhood trauma, that some can unfortunately relate to, but also aimed to celebrate normal human life. The title of the series often appears throughout the episodes, leaning into the idea of there being virtue and heroism in just making it through the day.

