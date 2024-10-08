The Visit, the found-footage horror film that revived M. Night Shyamalan's career, is coming to 4K Blu-ray this fall. The tale of two teenagers trapped in a rural home with their long-estranged grandparents will soon be available in glorious high definition. Boutique Blu-ray distributor Kino Lorber will release the two-disc set on November 26.

The set is built around a brand new HDR/Dolby Vision master of the 2015 film. It will also include a bevy of special features, including an all-new audio commentary with film writers Bryan Reesman and Max Evry; interviews with cast members Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould, Deanna Dunagan, and Peter McRobbie, writer/director Shyamalan, and producers Jason Blum and Marc Bienstock; a making-of featurette; ten deleted scenes and an alternate ending; behind-the-scenes footage; theatrical trailers and TV spots; and an image gallery. The set will retail for $26.57 USD, and can be preordered now on KinoLorber.com.

What Is 'The Visit' About?

Close

The film centers around teenagers Becca (DeJonge, Elvis) and Tyler (Oxenbould, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day), who are sent to stay with their grandparents Pop Pop (McRobbie, Daredevil) and Nana (Dunagan, Stillwater) while their divorced mother Loretta (Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along) goes on a cruise with her boyfriend. As Loretta became estranged from her parents before her children were born, it's the first meeting for both of them - which the teens plan to make into a documentary, using a handheld camcorder. Nana and Pop Pop live in an isolated house in rural Pennsylvania - and although the reunion is initially a joyful one, the teens soon struggle against their grandparent's strict rules about early bedtimes and the forbidden basement. Before long, Nana and Pop Pop start exhibiting bizarre and hostile behavior. Are they in the early stages of dementia, or is something more sinister going on? Of course, this being a Shyamalan film, there's a twist...

Shyamalan made The Visit after a series of critical and/or commercial misfires, including Lady in the Water, The Happening, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and After Earth. Shyamalan financed the film's $5 million USD budget himself, using his house as collateral to do so, and was rewarded with a $98 million USD global box office gross. He has since returned to his previous hitmaking form; his latest thriller, Trap, grossed $82 million this summer.

The Visit will be released on 4K on November 26, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.