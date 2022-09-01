Epix's new psychological thriller, The Visitor, has just received an official trailer from Paramount Movies. The Visitor will follow a man whose life descends into chaos after he finds an old portrait of his doppelganger in his wife's childhood home. The film is directed by Justin P. Lange from a script by Adam Mason & Simon Boyes. The Visitor stars Finn Jones (Iron Fist), Jessica McNamee (The Meg), Dane Rhodes (The Magnificent Seven), and Donna Biscoe (The Fundamentals of Caring).

The new trailer indicates that The Visitor will be a mind-bending thriller in the vein of Jacob's Ladder. The trailer begins with Robert (Jones) moving into the childhood home of his wife Maia (McNamee) and finding a strange portrait that he thinks looks just like him. As the trailer goes on, the townspeople begin to treat Robert strangely, and our protagonist starts to become paranoid that everyone around him is involved in some kind of conspiracy involving himself and that portrait. Based on the official trailer, The Visitor appears to be a modern gothic that will most definitely mess with the head of its audience.

The Visitor's runtime currently clocks in at 86 minutes and the film is unrated by the MPA. Director Lange previously helmed the indie horror flicks The Dark and The Seventh Day while writers Mason and Boyes penned the thriller Songbird and an episode of Hulu's Into the Dark. The upcoming thriller is backed by Blumhouse, with Jason Blum serving as an executive producer. Bradley Pilz, Greg Gilreath, Adam Hendricks, Jeremy Gold, Chris McCumber, David Grove, and Churchill Viste all serve as executive producers as well. The Visitor is actually one of eight films that are part of a deal between Blumhouse Television and EPIX. Blumhouse and Epix have already released the films The Deep House, A House on the Bayou, American Refugee, Torn Hearts, and Inhuman, while There's Something Wrong with the Children and Unseen are still waiting to be released.

Image via EPIX

The Visitor will be released on digital and on demand on October 7 before premiering on Epix at some point in December. Check out the official trailer, synopsis and poster below:

"When Robert and his wife Maia move to her childhood home, he discovers an old portrait of his likeness in the attic - a man referred to only as ‘The Visitor’. Soon he finds himself descending down a frightening rabbit hole in an attempt to discover the true identity of his mysterious doppelgänger, only to realize that every family has its own terrifying secrets."