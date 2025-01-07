The very first winner of a franchise sets the tone for a series. In 2000 when the world was about to learn the winner of the first season of Survivor, the debate became whether the right person won. In the end, the survival guide lost to the reality television personality. Richard Hatch became the face of the program and helped the longevity of the show. It proved right off the bat, Survivor was more than the title. It was a reality show.

For RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, the first season came down to The Vivienne and Divina De Campo. Both would have been ample winners, showcasing the glorious British drag scene. But with The Vivienne's victory, it was more than just a typical reality show win. The Vivienne represented the evolution of drag and the future of Drag Race. Had The Vivienne not been the winner, we might not have had the other international franchises that came after. Yet, her victory was bigger than just a reality show. It literally opened doors for drag queens in the reality realm in the UK, and beyond. Drag queens following the first season of Drag Race UK went on to become public figures and not just novelty acts you see in the pub. Thanks to the trailblazers like The Vivienne, a newfound respect and admiration was paid to queer artists.

'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' Brought Opportunity for The Vivienne