NBC reality series The Voice put a new spin on singing competitions when it premiered in 2011 with its blind auditions, ensuring judges were making decisions based on a contestant's voice alone. The winner of each season receives $100,000 and a recording contract. The series itself has won multiple Emmy Awards, including four for Best Competition Series.

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine was among The Voice's original judges and was known for his playful rivalry with fellow coach Blake Shelton. Levine stayed with the show for 16 seasons during which time he mentored dozens of singers, and three of his contestants went on to win. He left in 2019 but appeared as a guest on occasion, and now, after a five-year hiatus, he is set to return to the show as a judge for Season 27, expected to air in the spring of 2025. With Levine's return comes the chance to secure another win, but no matter the outcome, his team will join an impressive roster of artists who have been mentored by him in past seasons.

10 Midas Whale

Season 4

Duo Midas Whale was made up of musicians Jon Peter Lewis, who had previously competed on Season 3 of American Idol, and Ryan Hayes. The two caught all four judges’ attention with their exciting folk take on Johnny Cash classic “Folsom Prison Blues.” They were eliminated in the Knockouts in a decision Levine said was one of the toughest he’d ever made on the show. Midas Whale went on to release one album, Sugar House, after leaving The Voice.

Fans of Midas Whale felt the duo was robbed when they were eliminated—they showed immense talent and were exciting to watch. It’s a shame fans didn’t get to hear them put their spin on more classic songs as the season continued and that they don’t have more music to enjoy from them. Although they only released one album, they also collaborated on the rock opera Deep Love: A Ghostly Folk Opera.

9 Billy Gilman

Season 11

In Season 11, country singer Billy Gilman turned all four chairs when he auditioned with “When We Were Young” by Adele. Later in the competition, his rendition of Celine Dion’s “I Surrender” hit number one on the iTunes charts. Gilman finished as the runner-up of the season—Team Blake’s Sundance Head was the winner. Since competing on The Voice, Gilman has continued to tour and release new music and has been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

Gilman had already some success in the music industry prior to auditioning for The Voice—in 2000, when he was just 12 years old, his debut single, “One Voice,” was a Billboard Top 40 hit and cracked the top 20 on the Hot Country Songs chart. On the show, he strayed from his country roots and pivoted to pop instead, and his skill with ballads in particular helped make him a front-runner.

8 Chris Jamison

Season 7

In Season 7, Chris Jamison wowed judges and audiences alike with his smooth voice and effortless range—all four judges turned their chairs during his performance of John Mayer song “Gravity.” Jamison performed pop hits like “Jealous” during his time on the show and advanced to the finale, where he placed third, behind runner-up Matt McAndrew and winner Craig Wayne Boyd. Jamison has continued to perform live since his season ended and released original music, including the single “Go.”

Despite consistent praise from judges—who singled out his vocal control—and love from the audience, Jamison had some close calls during the competition, including a round in which his performance of "Georgia on My Mind” helped earn him a save from Twitter. Still, Jamison found success with his singles released on The Voice. His highest-charting track was original song “Velvet,” which made it to number three on the iTunes chart following its debut on the show.

7 Dawn & Hawkes

Season 6

In Season 6, Austin indie-folk duo and couple Dawn & Hawkes impressed Levine and Shakira during the blind auditions with their sweet version of The Beatles’ “I’ve Just Seen a Face,” leading Levine to gush that it was “my favorite performance I have ever seen—ever” on the show. The duo has continued to tour and release new music since their time on the show, including the album Light Inside, released in August 2024.

Their iTunes release of “I’ve Just Seen a Face” hit number one on the iTunes rock charts, but despite its success, their time on the show was ultimately short-lived—they were eliminated in Round 2 of the Battles. Still, Dawn & Hawkes proved to be a talented duo who deserved to go further. The beautiful voices meshed together perfectly, complemented by their palpable chemistry, making them a highlight of their season.

6 Melanie Martinez

Season 3

Alternative singer Melanie Martinez turned three chairs during the blind auditions with her performance of Britney Spears’ “Toxic.” Her ethereal voice and unique covers of pop songs kept her in the competition until she was eliminated in sixth place—and Cassadee Pope was ultimately crowned the winner. Martinez has released three albums in the years since she competed on The Voice, most recently Portals, which she supported with an arena tour.

Despite not winning the show, Martinez went on to have a successful career after The Voice, starting with her first EP, Crybaby. Most recent release Portals is notable for Martinez’s use of a fairy-like character, but it’s also been a big success for the singer—it reached number one on the Billboard charts, making it her highest-charting album. It also featured her first Hot 100 singles other than her songs released while on The Voice.

5 Morgan Wallen

Season 6

In Season 6, country singer Morgan Wallen—then 20 years old—caught the attention of Shakira and Usher with his raspy voice. Although Usher felt Wallen’s voice needed some improvement, he saw his potential, and Wallen ultimately chose Usher as his coach. After Usher chose his opponent in the Battle rounds, Wallen was saved by Levine but was ultimately eliminated in the playoffs. Following his time on the show, he moved to Nashville and released his debut album in 2018.

Wallen’s career after The Voice is proof that singing competitions can create successful musicians, even if a contestant doesn’t win. He has since gone on to have a successful career in country music—he has released three albums and has had a string of number-one hits, including “Last Night,” and has also won 14 Billboard Music Awards. He has faced some controversy, however, including two arrests and a video of him using a racial slur.

4 Judith Hill

Season 4

Prior to auditioning for The Voice, singer Judith Hill worked as a backup singer for such artists as Michael Jackson, Prince and Josh Groban. She was set to be Jackson’s duet partner for “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You” for his This Is It tour and worked closely with Prince prior to his death. During the blind auditions in Season 4, Levine and Usher turned their chairs for her within seconds, and by the end, she’d managed a four-chair turn.

Hill’s elimination from The Voice was a shocking one—she was considered the front-runner of the season, and even Levine was surprised by her presence in the bottom of the week’s standings. Hill has continued to tour and release music since her time on the show, and her influences are evident in her music, especially her releases since her elimination from the show, with elements of blues, jazz, funk and rock.

3 Javier Colon

Season 1

Singer-songwriter Javier Colon was the very first winner of The Voice in 2011. He impressed all four judges—and won over the audience—during the blind auditions with his smooth, soulful spin on Cyndi Lauper’s classic “Time After Time,” and he chose to join Team Adam. He has described his style of music as acoustic soul and has toured with such acts as Maroon 5, Gavin Degraw and Colbie Caillat.

Colon was one of just two contestants that season to earn a coveted four-chair turn, and his success on the show continued from there. From the start, Colon put his personal touch on all the classic songs he performed during his time on The Voice, then impressed with his original song “Stitch by Stitch” in the show’s finals, earning him a well-deserved win. He has continued to perform since his time on the show.

2 Tessanne Chin

Season 5

Jamaican singer Tessanne Chin’s smooth, powerful rendition of Pink’s “Try” won over all four judges during the blind auditions in Season 5 of The Voice. She was the first contestant in her season to have two songs hit number one on the iTunes charts—her renditions of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge over Troubled Water” and Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing.” She has opened for some big names in music, including Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight.

The judges heaped praise on Chin after her audition. Levine in particular declared that Chin “could easily win” the show, a prediction proven right under his coaching, and she was a perfect fit for Team Adam. She breezed through the competition, easily winning her Battle and Knockout rounds, and was a joy to watch, no matter what she was performing. At the time of her win, she had received the highest number of votes in the show’s history.

1 Jordan Smith

Season 9

In Season 9 of The Voice, gospel singer Jordan Smith scored a four-chair turn during the blind auditions with his powerful vocals on Sia’s hit “Chandelier.” He often performed pop classics, and he was the first contestant during his season to have a song reach number one on the iTunes charts. He was widely expected to win, and he did just that. In 2022, he represented Kentucky on American Song Contest, where he performed his original song “Sparrow.”

Smith consistently impressed on The Voice, with great range and pitch—he could hit high notes flawlessly. He was considered the frontrunner of his season, and his well-deserved win wasn’t a surprise. His career after the show, including his work on American Song Contest, is a testament to his talent as both a singer and songwriter, and he’s among the show’s most successful contestants. His debut album hit number one on the iTunes charts.

