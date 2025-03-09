Singing competition shows have been a staple in reality television for decades. With many attempts of capturing talent show gold, not every show has the longevity certain shows have earned. The Voice has managed to maintain a legacy thanks to its unique concept and its ability to wrangle some of the music industry's biggest names to guide the next generation of artists.

When The Voice debuted in 2011, it employed four of music's biggest acts: Adam Levine, CeeLo Green, Christina Aguilera, and Blake Shelton. The quartet lasted three seasons together before a new experiment began of inviting new names to occupy the big read chairs. From there, The Voice became a revolving door of celebrity coaches. CeeLo Green and Christina Aguilera were the first to depart. Years later it was Adam Levine, followed by Blake Shelton. But now, after 11 seasons away, Adam's back! And it couldn't be working out any better for the franchise.