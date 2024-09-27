Since it first set out to present a different kind of singing competition, one in which contestants' auditions are judged on their voice alone, NBC's The Voice has introduced its audience to a number of incredible singers. The show's panel of four judges, each representing a different genre, spends the auditions with their backs to the singers and press a button to turn and indicate they want that performer to join their team, making the series a competition between the judges, as well, to see who can mentor a winning singer. Winners receive a prize of $100,000 and a recording contract with Universal Music Group. The series premiered in 2011 and began Season 26 in the fall of 2024.

Among the unique rounds of competition on The Voice is the Battle round, in which two singers from the same team go up against each other in a duet. The round often results in incredible performances from both singers as they give it their all to be declared the winner and stay in the competition. It's no surprise that the judges often struggle to choose a winner and that the singer who doesn't make the cut is often either saved or stolen, keeping them in the competition to sing another round.

10 OK3 vs. Zoe Levert

Season 25

Team Legend’s Zoe Levert teamed up with trio OK3 to sing “The Bones” by Maren Morris. The judges were impressed with the performance and were split on who should win, but in the end, it was up to Coach John Legend, who chose Levert and praised her ability to stand out almost like a pop star with backup singers. As a result, OK3 was eliminated. Levert was also eliminated later in the season.

Trios are rare on The Voice, and OK3 impressed from their first note. It would’ve been easy to see the pairing with Levert as three against one, especially considering OK3’s existing rapport, but instead, with their voices combined, the four singers became a powerhouse, delivering an impressive performance which proved they all deserved a spot on the show. The downside was it would be the only time audiences could enjoy them all singing together.

9 Gina Miles vs. Kala Banham

Season 23

When Gina Miles and Kala Banham from Team Niall went toe to toe—or voice to voice—in their Battle round, they sang “Skinny Love” by Bon Iver. When they finished their performance, Coach Niall Horan confessed having to choose a winner caused him many sleepless nights and that he shot himself in the foot by pairing them together. He chose Miles as the winner, and she eventually went on to win the season.

Miles and Banham’s voices meshed perfectly together as they sang “Skinny Love,” they were “evenly matched,” as Blake Shelton put it, especially in the few moments where they sang in unison, and Horan was visibly emotional during the performance. And although Banham didn’t win the Battle, she was given a second chance after Kelly Clarkson used her steal, which was unsurprising given Clarkson’s praise for her and brought some relief to Horan.

8 Nicholas David vs. Todd Kessler

Season 3

“She’s Gone” by Hall and Oates was the song of choice for Team Cee Lo’s Nicholas David and Todd Kessler. During rehearsals, the two singers admired each other so much, they struggled a bit with the competitive nature of the Battles. Cee Lo Green chose David as the winner, ending Kessler’s time on the show. David stayed in the competition for the rest of the season, ultimately coming in third place.

David and Kessler’s Battle was a highlight of the early seasons of The Voice. The two performed “She’s Gone” with plenty of soul, and David’s deep voice working well with Kessler’s smooth, controlled delivery. While both singers demonstrated their skills as vocalists, David’s voice stood out, especially as he showed off his range, which was somewhat unexpected, given his tone. It was an early indicator of his talent and how far he’d go on the show.

7 Addison Agen vs. Karli Webster

Season 13

Addison Agen and Karli Webster of Team Miley performed Cyndi Lauper’s "Girls Just Want to Have Fun” for their Battle round and put a different spin on it to take it from an upbeat pop song to a bittersweet ballad. Jennifer Hudson couldn’t contain her excitement during the performance, shouting, “Sing it, girl!” as Agen sang her part. Coach Miley Cyrus chose Webster as the winner, but Agen was stolen by Adam, giving her a second chance.

Like so many singers in classic Battles, Agen and Webster were evenly matched, and the choice to change the tempo of “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” gave each the chance to showcase their vocal ability. Agen’s unique voice stood out, while Webster’s smooth tone impressed. But it wasn’t just a great vocal Battle, the two women clearly enjoyed performing with each other and were supportive of each other, no matter the outcome.

6 Allegra Miles vs. Michael Williams

Season 18

For their Battle, Team Nick’s Allegra Miles and Michael Williams performed “How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston, with the musical arrangement as covered by Sam Smith. Coach Nick Jonas brought in his famous brothers, Joe and Kevin, during rehearsals, who helped Williams with his falsetto, which Nick had pinpointed as something he wanted the singer to develop. In the end, Nick decided Miles was the winner, but he used his save on Williams, keeping him in the competition.

Rather than sticking with Houston’s original upbeat pop arrangement of the song, Jonas and the singers opted for Smith’s cover, presenting “How Will I Know” as a beautiful love ballad. The brothers’ work on Williams’ falsetto paid off, and Jonas’ fellow judges were impressed from the start. On top of the sheer vocal talent on display, the two singers also had a great rapport with each other as they performed the love song.

5 Danielle Bradbery vs. Caroline Glaser

Season 4

Corinne Bailey Rae’s classic “Put Your Records On” was the song of choice in the Battle between Danielle Bradbery and Caroline Glaser. Bradbery was declared the winner, but Glaser was stolen by Adam Levine, then was later eliminated in the live playoffs. She ultimately went on to win the entire season—the youngest winner at the time, and has had a successful career in country music in the years since.

The two singers’ styles meshed beautifully together—especially when they sang in unison in some of the Battle’s best moments—and the song was a great choice for both of them. Both had beautiful tones, and while coaches often struggled with choosing one singer over another, this Battle was one in which there really was no clear winner. Levine’s steal was no surprise, especially after he praised Glaser’s voice as “ethereal, magic and wonderful.”

4 Maelyn Jarmon vs. Savannah Brister

Season 16

Maelyn Jarmon and Savannah Brister of Team Legend sang Adele’s “When We Were Young” for their Battle and brought the judges to their feet with their performance. While Legend praised both singers, he felt Jarmon was better-suited for the competition and declared her the winner, eliminating Brister. It ultimately proved to be a wise choice, as Jarmon had two of the season’s most-streamed songs and went on to win.

Taking on an Adele song is no easy feat, and Jarmon and Brister were right to avoid emulating her and instead highlight their own voices, creating a performance Legend called “a beautiful experience.” Although Jarmon was the more experienced singer, Brister more than held her own in the Battle, the two singers sounded almost as one, and both seemed to bask in each other’s talent, something Legend took note of, as well.

3 Bella DeNapoli vs. Katie Rae

Season 21

Team Ariana’s Bella DeNapoli and Katie Rae were paired up to sing the Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer duet “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)”— a song Ariana Grande once sang with Streisand herself. For preparation, Grande brought in Broadway star and vocal powerhouse Kristin Chenoweth as an advisor. The judges heaped praise on both singers, but Grande chose Rae as the winner, only to immediately use her save on DeNapoli.

The two singers’ voices paired well together for “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough),” and the two women played off each other wonderfully as they performed, proving Grande’s song choice was a great one, she was even moved to tears by the performance. Both used the opportunity to showcase the range and power of their voices. DeNapoli especially stood out as she effortlessly hit the song’s high notes, while Rae’s performance highlighted her tone.

2 Alisan Porter vs. Lacy Mandigo

Season 10

For their Battle, Team Christina’s Alisan Porter and Lacy Mandigo sang a rock version of “California Dreamin’” by The Mamas and the Papas. The judges were impressed by both singers, but in the end, Coach Christina Aguilera chose Porter as the winner, and it proved to be the right decision, as Porter eventually won the entire season. That wasn’t the end of Mandigo’s time on the show, however, as Shelton stole her.

Porter proved to be an incredible singer from her first moments on the show, and she was a powerhouse in her “California Dreamin’” Battle, but Mandigo was not to be outdone. Both singers showcased the impressive power and range of their voices, resulting in a powerful, intense battle that’s unforgettable. While the judges noted Porter had much more experience, both deserved to continue in the competition, something Shelton recognized and acted on.

1 Judith Hill vs. Karina Iglesias

Season 4

Coach Adam Levine chose “It's A Man's Man's Man's World” for Judith Hill and Karina Iglesias to sing when they faced each other in the Battles. After Levine joked that he was the true loser for pitting the two singers against each other and therefore forcing himself to choose one over the other, he declared Hill the winner. But that wasn’t the end for Iglesias, as Shakira decided to steal her.

Over a decade later, fans still regard Hill and Iglesias’ Battle as one of the best in The Voice's history, and even Levine hailed it as such. Hill was one of the best singers of the season—and was eliminated far too soon—but Iglesias was equally impressive in her performance. The song’s lyrics became even poignant when sung by two women, especially two with vocals as impressive as theirs.

