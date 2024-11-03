Of the many competition reality series out there, the talent-focused ones tend to be the most endearing. Series that enable individuals to come out and showcase their skills on TV date back to the 1940s. There is something about witnessing people tap into their unique abilities that captivates audiences year after year.

There is such a wide variety of talents to showcase that there seems to be a series for everyone, whether they are fans of dance, vocal ability, athleticism, or something completely singular. One series in particular where you are guaranteed to see a wide variety of singular talents is America's Got Talent, a series that does not limit itself to only one talent category. Memorable acts over the years have included vocalists, comedians, cheerleaders, ventriloquists, martial artists, impersonators, and many more novelty acts.

Where America's Got Talent never ceases to surprise with the range of talents showcased on the series, The Voice is a show that has taken an entirely different approach. As the name implies, The Voice is a series that purports to search for the singular best vocal talent they can produce each season. While on the surface, the two series share features like celebrities on a judges' panel, a host, and a serialized TV format, and it makes sense people might place them in the same category as talent shows. And yet, here are the 10 reasons that The Voice is superior to America's Got Talent when it comes to showcasing talent year after year.

10 Singular Focus on Vocal Talent

Rather than spreading the focus across any talent category possible, by honing in on one specific talent, The Voice has the ability to deliver greatness much more consistently. A part of the structure of America's Got Talent is the auditions can amaze and surprise, but many certainly aren't up to snuff when it comes to competing against other more focused acts.

And with Simon Cowell on the judges' panel, incorporating lackluster auditions that are meant to engage his sharply critical tongue is also central to the show, which can come with a certain dip in energy, as the judges bicker over how harsh he has been with the talented hopefuls on the stage. Whereas on The Voice, with the premise of the series being an effort to find the singularly best voice possible, even the auditions that don't go so well can typically be blamed on a case of nerves, and the judges' feedback is almost always encouraging.

9 Blind Auditions

The concept of the Blind Auditions on The Voice is an integral part of the series. It contributes to the claim that the focus each season is purely on vocal talent. With the coaches' chairs turned around to start off the season, their first exposure to the vocalists competing each season is sight-unseen. They do not have the opportunity to pair the person with the talent until after they finish singing, or if the coach was impressed enough to turn their chair to claim the talent for their team moving forward in the season.

The Blind Auditions allow the coaches to hone in specifically on what they are hearing, without the distraction of performance and appearance. The idea that something truly excellent can stem from this sight-unseen concept is similar to the desired outcome on the Netflix series Love Is Blind, where the contestants initially get to know one another through a wall, listening only to one another's voices. The Blind Auditions are where the contestant's journey with their soon-to-be coaches originates, and this relationship is the backbone of The Voice. The contestants continue to develop their vocal skills as they bond with their coaches over the course of the season.

8 Corny In the Best Way

It's family TV, so there is a certain level of corny to be expected. But, The Voice is corny in all the right ways. The coaches are always encouraging the talent, no matter whose team they belong to. It's always a love-fest on the stage of The Voice. Perhaps the corniest aspect of the series is the skits the coaches film together behind the scenes and between auditions while recording on the sound stages of Universal Studios in Hollywood, California.

These planned moments can occasionally turn into the worst kind of cringe, since the coaches are typically known for their vocal talents rather than their acting skills. However, in Season 26, even these skits have taken on a new laid-back vibe of their own with legendary music industry icon Snoop Dog on site, who seems incapable of being disingenuous, handling these skits like a consummate professional.

7 The Coaches Encourage Repeat Auditions

Whereas on some shows the judges are expected to be brutally honest, and even mildly insulting, on The Voice the coaches are always encouraging. Even if a contestant does not make it through the Blind Auditions, they frequently receive helpful feedback from the coaches about how to improve their performance and are encouraged to return.

And as Season 26 contestant Felsmere demonstrates, it is never too late for a comeback. She auditioned in the inaugural season in 2011 and even made it through to the Battles before she was eliminated. Now in Season 26, her growth as a vocalist is clear, and she hit a new milestone by beating out Cozy Len in the Battles to move on to the Knockouts round.

6 Carson Daly Is An Endearing Host

Carson Daly is one of America's best known hosts, having hosted or co-hosted shows for MTV, The TODAY Show, and Premiere Radio Networks. Fans of The Voice know that his mellow energy is a part of the charm of the series. It also often plays a significant role in his ability to regain control when the raucous coaches' panel needs to be reined in, especially during live recordings. Daly never ceases to cheer on each vocalist during the audition stage.

To see him side by side with the contestants' friends and family, rooting them on and encouraging the coaches to turn around, is to know what an endearing and underrated host he has been for the duration of the series. He always leads with warmth and charm, and to see him root so wholeheartedly for the vocalists auditioning demonstrates his understanding of how high the personal stakes are for each individual who comes out.

5 Morgan Wallen

Now this entry falls exactly halfway down the list because the renowned country music star with a bad reputation falls into the "love him or hate him" category. Despite the heights of where his country singing career has taken him, and the lows of his raucous behavior landing him in legal troubles, his vocal talents are indisputable. The superstar got his start on Season 6 of The Voice, and he credits the series with helping him discover who he wanted to be as a singer, and also introducing him to his management team.

His success speaks to how well the series prepares individuals for the realities of the recording and entertainment industries. Although not every contestant will reach the level of superstardom that Wallen achieved, the process of working with the coaches, rearranging songs, performing live solo and in groups, helps each vocalist to hone their craft and improve their performance abilities, which are skills they will carry through life, no matter where their career takes them.

4 Guaranteed Quality of Auditions

America's Got Talent can risk taking on the frenetic energy displayed by many of the competitors' dizzying array of talents. The audition process is also stacked with auditions where the talents featured may be interesting, but they are certainly not at the level where any judge would even consider using their Golden Buzzer, and seem to be included in order to evoke a negative response from one judge or other.

Whereas on The Voice, the search for the greatest vocalist begins at the screening process for auditions. Those who are tapped to be included in the season are typically professional musicians in some capacity, whether they are performing as background vocalists for touring artists, recording and performing their own songs, or working day jobs as singers on cruise ships, weddings, or other entertainment capacities. Peppered in among these seasoned performers are amateur vocalists, usually with a background in choir or gospel singing, contestants who are eager to share their talents on stage, often for the first time. Occasionally, these performers can make rookie mistakes, like letting nerves affect their pitch or breath work, but even then, they are usually able to reign in the performance enough that the coaches encourage them to develop their skills and return.

3 Rotating Coaches

Many people are resistant to change. The fuss over replacing legendary host Alex Trebek on the quiz show series Jeopardy! demonstrates how seriously TV audiences can react to shifting dynamics on their favorite series. And yet, The Voice has found a way to make the rotating panel of coaches from season to season part of the charm of the series. Though it is disappointing when favorite longstanding coaches like Blake Shelton or Kelly Clarkson leave the show, the impressive list of rotating music industry talents that the series is able to bring onto the coaches panel makes up for the loss.

Shelton and Clarkson had an adorable competitive energy between them, and the taunting and teasing often felt like siblings bantering back and forth. When John Legend and Chance the Rapper had the opportunity to compete against each other in Season 25, it brought a whole new energy to the coaches' panel. Whenever Gwen Stefani returns, her pop-rock persona and legendary career command respect, as Michael Bublé has discovered in his inaugural efforts as coach on Season 26 of The Voice. It speaks to the ingenuity of the series that The Voice can take something audiences are typically resistant to and make it their strength.

2 Battle Advisors and Mega-Mentors

Getting to see the vocalists on The Voice grow as a result of their work with their coach throughout the season is the main strength of the series. In the latter half of the season, the series introduces additional music industry professionals as Battle Advisors and Mega-Mentors to provide their unique feedback to the artists.

This allows the coaches to listen to other professional musicians' opinions on how they are arranging the song and their vocalists' performance, which enables them to encourage unique qualities they hear in their voices. The contestants are often humbled to have the opportunity to meet and learn from such industry professionals as James Taylor, Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Joan Jett, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey, Dua Lipa, Usher, and so many more.