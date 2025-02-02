Singer Christina Grimmie was a young artist featured on Season 6 of the singing competition series The Voice in 2014. The talented young vocalist gained a following by posting videos of her singing on YouTube before she toured as the opening act with pop-powerhouse Selena Gomez. Grimmie had a four-chair turn during her season of The Voice, and placed third in the finale. The young singer so impressed her coach, Adam Levine, that she was offered a recording contract from him, regardless of the outcome of the series. When Grimmie performed a rendition of Lil Wayne's "How to Love" on the series, he also expressed on social media that he wanted to sign the young singer to his label. Grimmie had a bright future ahead of her, and was regarded as having the talent to truly make a lasting impact on the music industry.

When Grimmie appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2011, the host had introduced the 17-year-old singer as "the queen of YouTube," noting a recently posted video had accrued 200 million views, making her "the most popular unsigned artist" on the site at that time. After her time on The Voice, Grimmie continued her journey as an artist, increasing her following on social media, which had started to grow exponentially even before her time on the competition series. With her consistently booking live appearances on major network shows, her stand-out talent, and her clear determination, Grimmie was an emerging star in 2016. But, with the exposure of the spotlight that is part of a life in entertainment, comes the darker side of internet fandom. Grimmie's tragic murder that year while she was on tour is a horrifying cautionary tale of the dangers that accompany fame as a young rising star in entertainment.

A Young Talent Met a Tragic End