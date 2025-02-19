The Voice coach Kelsea Ballerini almost dated Southern Charm star Craig Conover, and she’s spilling all the beans on the experience. Kelsea appeared on Southern Charm Season 2, Episode 11 back in 2015 when she attended Patricia Altschul’s charity event. During the fundraiser, Ballerini bid $5,0001 on a date with Craig. Despite the fact that it has been a decade since her surprise appearance on the show, Kelsea is haunted by the memory of the event to this day!

In a recent appearance on Cosmopolitan’s “Cheap Shots” game, the singer confessed that at the time, she wasn’t told that she was going to appear on the show. “Oh god, it haunts me forever.” The singer confessed. According to Kelsea, she was at the event to sing and promote her music for what she thought was a “radio gig.” But turns out that her label had arranged for her to participate in the bidding war. Despite winning the date, though, Kelsea and Craig never actually met up, and she thinks that it was for the best.

“Yeah, Everything Is Great As It Turned Out”

The singer revealed that the date was later re-auctioned on a radio station for charity and someone else got the chance to go out with the Southern Charm star. Someone from behind the camera then joked that Kelsea was probably “better off” and hinted at Craig’s recent messy breakup with Paige DeSorbo. In response, the singer laughed and agreed. “Yeah, everything is great as it turned out.”​​​​​​​

Southern Charm stars Paige and Craig announced their split in December 2024 after three years of dating. And now, it looks like Craig is ready to move on and give love another chance. However, he doesn’t want to find his perfect match on dating apps. During a Galentine’s Day event at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, the reality star confessed that dating apps are just not for him. As reported by PEOPLE, Craig wants to meet someone the old-fashioned way.

Craig Conover Is Ready To Meet Someone New