The Voice is poised to return for its 25th season in February 2024, introducing Dan + Shay as the first coaching pair on the panel. They will be joined by three returning coaches, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Reba McEntire. As the longest-running coach in the show’s 13-year history to date, Blake Shelton remains a fan favorite.

Each coach brought something interesting to the mix with their unique style, catchphrases, and entertaining banter with other coaches. A few graced the show with their presence for only a single season or two while some have gone on short hiatuses then returned. Here’s a look at how all the singer judges, also known as coaches, rank overall, and find out which one comes out on top as the best.

19 Alicia Keys

Season 11, 12, 14

Part of the show involves the coaches duking it out as they compete to get singers on their team when there’s a multi-chair turn. Alicia Keys is one of the most talented singers ever to be a judge on the show. But she didn’t fight as passionately as others. With a big part of the show being the banter among judges, for this reason, she didn’t stand out.

Once she had her team, however, Keys’ coaching sessions with them were magic. In fact, she even helped her team member Chris Blue win the show on season 12. Though she only appeared on three seasons, she earned one win under her belt.

18 Shakira

Season 4, 6

Shakira was a shining light on the judging panel. But she came in following Christina Aguilera’s departure, which meant she had big shoes to fill. She was a good coach who became truly invested in her team and wanted to do her best to help the aspiring singers.

Despite being a great coach, there was nothing particularly memorable about Shakira's time on the show. Her star power, however, did bring a lot to the table, and she helped her team members work on their stage presence as much as their vocal talents; witch, sadly, didn't produce a season win.

17 Camilla Cabello

Season 22

A coach who understands the world of singing reality competition series having been on one herself (The X Factor), Camilla Cabello could relate to competitors. As a recent pop star who has successfully broken out on her own after being part of a pop group, competitors and viewers loved hearing her perspective.

She had some awkward moments, including attempting jokes that no one laughed at. It became such a thing that Shelton once said to the audience “will you guys please laugh at one of her jokes?” Despite this, Cabello brought a youthful energy to the show and a keen understanding of the current pop music landscape, in which, whenever she returns to the Red Chair, can translate into a season win.

16 Christina Aguilera

Season 1-3, 5, 8, 10

One of the original judges, Christina Aguilera left the show for a season, returned for one, then left for a few before coming back again for two more. She hasn’t been on the panel, however, since season 10. But she was a force on the coaching panel given her reputation as a singer with a powerhouse voice. She helped Alisan Porter win season 10, her last coaching season for the show.

So many contestants idolized Aguilera and wanted to be on her team and learn the ropes from her. She helped them with stage presence and making useful technical tweaks to their voices. But what fans loved most about Aguilera was the snarky ribbing with her fellow coaches, which was always a highlight.

15 Jennifer Hudson

Season 13, 15

What fans of the show as well as contestants loved about Jennifer Hudson was that she understood the pressures they felt. She herself comes from the reality singing competition world having competed on one of the best reality competition shows of all time, American Idol. Her rise to stardom despite not winning that show, including winning an Oscar and hosting her own talk show, is an inspiration for all competitors. They respected her for her tenacity.

As a coach, Hudson was fiercely passionate about her team and their successes. When she heard a voice that moved her, she wasn’t afraid to stand up in her seat to let them know she was impressed. Her facial expressions and standing ovations made Hudson a coach that attracted top talent. Unfortunately, she didn’t win the show on the two seasons in which she appeared.

14 CeeLo Green

Season 1-3, 5

An eccentric individual, CeeLo Green’s unique personality shone through in the coach’s chair on this network reality TV show. He donned flamboyant outfits and would cuddle his fluffy white cat and stroke its back as he gave constructive feedback. It was always exciting to see what he would do, say, or wear next. CeeLo knows how to command a stage as well as how to arrange songs and was able to help his team members do just that as well.

Despite never winning the show, CeeLo stood out because he never tried to create a team of singers that fit into a pigeon-hole. He wanted to get creative and see what he could do with singers in various genres, from punk rock to country. He helped so many singers get out of their comfort zones and try singing songs in ways they likely never otherwise would have.

13 Usher

Season 4, 6

The star power was huge with Usher who, not surprisingly, was selected a lot when there were four-chair turns. Since many of those competing on the show grew up listening to him on the radio, they were starstruck. Usher soaked in all the attention, but also gave back, wanting to help those on his team do their best on stage.

He loved to break out into song to demonstrate how a note or phrase should be handled. His signature look was turning in his chair, leg up with a hand on his knee as though he were relaxing at home listening, not coaching himself. This instantly helped put competitors at ease. Even though he was only on two seasons, Usher won season 6 with Josh Kaufman.

12 Ariana Grande

Season 21

Only appearing for one season, Ariana Grande instantly got the attention of every Millennial and Gen-Z who was competing. They grew up with her music and having her on the show was a huge draw. Not to mention that her tremendous vocal range and comparisons to vocal queen Mariah Carey made her more than worthy of coaching others, even if she’s much younger than most other coaches who have been on the show.

Grande is known to be an incredible technical singer, and she used her knowledge and skill to help less refined vocalists work on this aspect of their voice. She leveraged one of her most popular songs, “Thank you, next” to tease her fellow coaches when she wanted them to stop talking, which added humor to the season as well. Hopefully, we'll see her return to the Red Chair in future seasons.

11 Chance the Rapper

Season 23, 25

Bringing a new flavor to the coaching panel, Chance the Rapper being a rapper helped with a genre that is widely under-represented on the show. Also a talented singer-songwriter and producer who is behind some massive tracks, Chance has experience across every facet of the music space. He also understands the new world of streaming music and could help aspiring musicians navigate the music and styles that would help gain them votes.

Chance had funny interactions with the other coaches, many of whom sing in genres much different than his. He was popular thanks to his wit, charm, and musical instincts. Chance returned as a top 12 mentor in season 24, and will officially return as a coach for season 25.

10 Miley Cyrus

Season 11, 13

Known for her outgoing personality and blunt nature, Miley Cyrus was a perfect addition to the coaching panel. She wasn’t afraid to fight with the others, and fight for the competitors she wanted on her team. But she also cared deeply about them, knowing what it’s like to be young and struggling in the business.

What stood out most about her was her bright and bold fashion and hilarious banter with both coaches and competitors. The emotional moments with members of her team when they hit a performance out of the park makes Cyrus one coach that fans miss.

9 Nick Jonas

Season 18, 20

Competitors in his age group went crazy for Nick Jonas and the thought that he could be their coach. He was humble, however, and kind, not letting the popularity go to his head. It was clear when he was on the show that he became the new favorite judge.

He didn’t hesitate to break into song, or pull out a notebook and write down details about contestants. Jonas really took the job as a judge seriously, making sure that he got the right singers on his team. He also didn’t shy away from name-dropping and reminding everyone, of course, of his success both as a solo artist and a member of The Jonas Brothers.

8 Adam Levine

Season 1-16

Despite not appearing on the show since season 16, Adam Levine remains one of the most successful coaches. He won the first season with Javier Colon, then won season 5 again with Tessanne Chin and season 9 with Jordan Smith. What fans loved most about Levine’s time on the show wasn’t so much his coaching, however but the interactions between he and Blake Shelton. The two became both fast friends and adversaries.

Coming from completely different worlds, the insults they flung back and forth is what helped The Voice become such the success. Had it not been for Levine and Shelton, The Voice might not have been as popular. Maybe, one day, fans will be able to see the return of Levine and Shelton for one more epic battle.

7 John Legend

Season 16-22, 24, 25

One of the most effervescent, kind-hearted judges, John Legend truly makes competitors feel as though he is deeply invested in making them a star. He is often seen, in fact, telling competitors who are sent home that he is going to stay in touch with them and offer his help.

An EGOT winner, Legend has charm, a suave demeanor, and a winning smile that instantly melts hearts. He came out of the gate strong winning the first season on which he appeared with Maelyn Jarmon. But this remains his only win. Time, however. is on his side, and he's due to get at least one more win soon.

6 Pharrell Williams

Season 7-10

Pharrell Williams has made a career out of producing music, so he knows every side of the industry and what it takes to make a hit song and artist. He also knows how to make a singer better, and he used these talents to help all the members on his team through the four seasons on which he coached.

It’s no surprise competitors itched to be on Williams’ team, including Sawyer Fredericks, who won in season 8. What fans loved about Williams was his desire to work with all types of artists, regardless of the genre of music they wished to have a career in, and help them create unique takes on classic songs that made them stand out.

5 Gwen Stefani

Season 7, 9, 12, 17, 19, 22, 24

Gwen Stefani’s banter with other coaches is adorably innocent, including that with Blake Shelton, now her husband. She is genuine, sweet, humble, and kind to all her competitors. She is often bashful when they express how much they idolize her and the long and successful career she has had in music.

It's not uncommon for Stefani to be moved to tears by performances, even ones that aren’t by members of her own team. Her surprise move in creating special clothing for competitors as gifts when they join her team has led to every coach offering everything from bejeweled jackets to tater tots to their teams. Stefani won season 19 with Carter Rubin.

4 Kelly Clarkson

Season 14-21, 23

Known as one of the most powerful, moving voices in music, Kelly Clarkson’s career has endured for decades. Now a successful daytime talk show host, she still puts out music that brings people to tears and bleeds emotion. Her history having won the first-ever season of reality singing competition show American Idol herself makes her relatable to The Voice competitors.

But she’s relatable and down-to-Earth in general, which is what makes her such a good coach. Her quirky personality and banter with the other coaches is entertaining to watch. When it comes to helping her team, she does so both on a technical and emotional level. So much so that her team member Brynn Cartelli won season 14, and she won again in season 15 with Chevel Shepherd, then again on season 17 with Jake Hoot, and for season 21 with Girl Named Tom.

3 Niall Horan

Season 23, 24

Fans were gutted when Niall Horan was absent towards the end of season 24 to go on tour, replaced by Dan + Shay for those episodes. The singing duo will officially join the judging panel for the upcoming 25th season. But technically, Horan has the best record of any judge since he only appeared on two seasons and won both: season 23 with Gina Miles and season 24 with Huntley.

Aside from the fact that Horan was a member of one of the biggest boy bands of this generation, and he competed on a reality singing competition show as well (The X Factor in the U.K.), his banter with the other coaches comes across as endearing. He’s also fun and sarcastic. It’s no surprise that competitors, especially younger females, clamored to be on his team.

2 Reba McEntire

Season 24, 25

A legend in the music industry, Reba McEntire will be returning as a coach on the upcoming 25th season. She joined in season 24 and became the resident queen of the coaching panel. With a career that spans decades, McEntire is not only a legend in the country music space but also an accomplished actor and businesswoman.

She loves to bring up her extensive experience and name drop all the iconic people she knows and has worked with through her career. But she’s also down-to-Earth. She fights for the people she wants in the most adorable ways. She’s honest and accepts when she isn’t the right coach for someone based on their style or genre. But when McEntire knows someone would fit on her team, she will stop at nothing to get them. The tater tot cart she set up to welcome newly minted team members (and promote her business) is a cute touch.

1 Blake Shelton

Season 1-23

The original and longest-running coach on the show, Blake Shelton also has an impressive track record. Of the 23 seasons on which he appeared as a coach, he has won nine: season 2 with Jermaine Paul, season 3 (Cassadee Pope), season 4 (Danielle Bradbery), season 7 (Craig Wayne Boyd), season 11 (Sundance Head), season 13 (Chloe Kohanski), season 18 (Todd Tilghman), season 20 (Cam Anthony), and season 22 (Bryce Leatherwood).

Blake knows which singers he can work best with and pulls out all the stops to get them, not embarrassed to resort to begging. He also has a knack for choosing who he knows viewers will love, from humble country singers to young female singers who are ripe for constructive criticism. Blake’s finger pointing to the top of his head and his hilarious jabs at fellow judges and pleas to competitors make him one of the funniest and most likeable judges.

