Last season, The Voice introduced the Coaches' Replay twist. It was an opportunity for the coaches to say "Oopsie!" and give a Blind Audition singer a second chance. While the addition was interesting, it didn't really pay off during Season 26, aside from allowing another quartet of talent to extend their chances of competing. Returning for Season 27, the installation of the twist allowed for some early fan favorites to remain in contention.

This season, rookie coach Kelsea Ballerini used hers on Dan Kiernan, a queer NYC-based singer. But here's the catch. The country star didn't use the twist as typically seen. In the past, it was used when no one turned for an artist. John Legend and Michael Bublé had already turned, but Kelsea Ballerini realized she made a mistake and didn't want to lose him. Even though she didn't turn for him, Dan had his heart on the rookie and chose her as his coach. During the Battles, Kelsea then used one of her steals on Tinika Wyatt, a 50-year-old mother from San Diego and a former member of Team Adam Levine, who was the recipient of his Coaches Replay. On night 1 of the Knockouts, the country star paired Tinika against Dan, marking the first time two Coaches Replay recipients were head-to-head on the show. But the result was not what you'd think.

'The Voice' Presents a Tale of Two Singers