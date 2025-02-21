Season 27 of the beloved vocal competition series The Voice kicked off with a premiere that proved the series never has to reinvent itself. Although viewers enjoy watching long-standing Coaches return season after season, introducing new and exciting personalities from the music industry is also an integral aspect of the dynamic of the series. The departure of country-music legend Blake Shelton after Season 23 has ushered in an era where the rotating panel of Coaches has more frequent turnover. But, by remaining committed to bringing back seasoned pros like Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, while mixing in engaging newcomers, the series has managed to hold onto its original charm. And the series has struck gold with the most recent artist being featured in the red chairs.

Kelsea Ballerini is the newest Coach to join the competition series, but she isn't a stranger to The Voice. The country crooner was the "Fifth Coach" in Season 15, during the competition's digital series Comeback Stage, appeared as an advisor in Season 16, and also filled in for Kelly Clarkson in Season 20 when America's favorite vocalist was briefly ill. Although loyal viewers who know her history with the show may feel Ballerini got her start on the competition series, they might be surprised to learn when it comes to reality TV, The Voice wasn't her first rodeo. In fact, Ballerini actually first appeared on reality TV in a popular Bravo series.