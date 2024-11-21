Machine Gun Kelly should be a coach on The Voice. Yes, you read that right. After serving as a mentor alongside Gwen Stefani for the first night of The Voice Season 26 Playoffs on the singing competition, MGK proved that his vast knowledge of the music industry and ease in connecting with artists he just met makes him perfect for a big red chair. No shade to Gwen Stefani, but MGK provided more beneficial in one sit down with her team than what was aired during her coaching session all season long.

The Voice has been known to offer a wide variety of coaches during their 26 seasons. It began with four big name stars that each fulfilled a specific lane. They've invited heavy hitters like Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus to occupy the chairs. Then there were former singing show competitors like Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson who have been in the shoes of the artists. But these wildcard picks have proven that thinking out of the box allows the best experience for the singers. After all, The Voice should be more about the competitors than the celebrity coaches.

MGK Passed His Audition

When it comes to mentors on The Voice, literally anyone who's anyone has come in to help the coaches. For the Knockouts, it was Sting and Jennifer Hudson. Next up was MGK. When the tattooed rapper-singer MGK sat down next and was introduced by Gwen Stefani, you might have been curious about what was about to happen. What resulted was simply perfect.

MGK has bounced around in genres. He's bold. He's ambitious. And for many of the singers who aspire to make it in the music industry, MGK is someone to look at as inspiration. As a collaborator and self-produced musician, MGK's ability to connect with Team Gwen allowed viewers to see what it could be like to watch a celebrity who cares about helping singers grow rather than continue to bolster their profile by sitting on the panel for a paycheck. Even though it may not have been on a platform quite like The Voice, MGK revealed he earned $45 as his first paycheck competition against 20 other talents during Showtime at the Apollo. He knows the fight to reach the big times. He met these five individuals for the first time and genuinely cared about their well-being in this competition.

He didn't just sit back, relax, and listen. He was out of his chair, sitting on the ground as he showed Jan Dan how he could tackle an intimate performance. He high-fived Gabrielle Zabosky when she shared that she quit her serving job at Olive Garden to pursue her dreams as a singer. This is the kind of person who wants to see you succeed. MGK is aware of the dog-eat-dog side of the business. He knows it's ruthless. A good coach on The Voice needs to have an element of empathy. It's more than having to make tough decisions. A coach needs to be their champion. MGK certainly displayed that in one episode.

The Risk of Machine Gun Kelly Is Well Worth It

MGK is more than just a guy who has a flamboyant sense of fashion. He's more than Megan Fox's arm candy. This guy is real. He's brilliant. One may think that MGK’s image may make him a one-trick pony, but the man is quite brilliant. MGK’s ability to talk about music from a broad and narrow lens can benefit the coaching panel. Like Snoop Dogg this season, MGK is well-versed in the nuances of how to be a showman. MGK is up and out of his seat to help the artists realize that he was once just like them.

For Machine Gun Kelly to admit that he learned from the five artists of Team Gwen showcases that he is a musician first and foremost. He may have the moniker of being a celebrity, but he genuinely believes they are all at the same level trying to achieve their goal. MGK's appearance during Season 26 has been one of the highlights thus far. It’s time to continue to take a risk and invite unique artists like MGK to The Voice.

The Voice Four famous musicians search for the best voices in America and will mentor these singers to become artists. America will decide which singer will be worthy of the grand prize. Release Date April 26, 2011 Cast Adam Levine , Carson Daly , Blake Shelton Christina Aguilera , Gwen Stefani , kelly clarkson , Pharrell Williams , John Legend Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 25 Studio NBC Creator(s) John de Mol Expand

The Voice airs Mondays at 8:00pm and Tuesdays at 9:00pm on NBC. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

Stream on Peacock