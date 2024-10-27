Unlike other reality singing competition series where the contestants are judged, The Voice has non-traditional judges who are coaches. They fight for the competitors they want on their teams, provide guidance to help them become the best they can be, and offer continued support throughout the entire process. It’s a bit of a competition for them, too, because not only does one singer win in the end, but so does their coach.

The series has seen tons of judges/coaches through its 26 seasons and counting, like Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Reba McIntire, Chance the Rapper, Camila Cabello, and, most recently, Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg. They represent various genres and each offers their own unique coaching style. Should the panel switch talent again, there are several music artists who would be perfect for the hot seat.

10 Ed Sheeran

Pop, Folk-Pop, Soft Rock

Image via Disney+

Not only is Ed Sheeran a talented singer who has crossed genres and worked with many top artists, he’s also a songwriter who has written massive tunes for other artists. He knows the ins and outs of the business and, with his comforting voice and incredible stage presence, he would be able to help to aspire singers through the entire process.

Releasing his debut album in 2011, Sheeran has had several smash hits and albums since then and sold-out concerts around the world. Now with a family and two kids, he might want to take a break from touring, even if just for a year or two. The Voice would be a good spot for him to continue to share his love of music. Given his extensive involvement in charities designed to inspire music in young artists, like the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation (ESSMF), he clearly has a passion for assisting the next generation.

9 Sia

Pop, Electronica

Image via Wikimedia Commons

Sia was a guest judge way back in an earlier season of The Voice and the contestants were mesmerized by her style and the valuable feedback she provided. The Australian singer and songwriter knows both sides of the coin well, and her ability to belt out songs with power that evoke emotion makes her a singer any aspiring artist would want to listen to and get tips from.

Continuing to make music to this day and collaborating with other artists, most recently Paris Hilton and Kylie Minogue, Sia has a lot of talent and advice to share. Having revealed her autism diagnosis in 2023, according to Rolling Stone, she could also be an incredible advocate for the community.

8 Robin Thicke

R&B, Pop

Image via ABC

While he’s busy as a judge on every season of the The Masked Singer, Robin Thicke would be a great addition to this singing competition show if he were ever to leave that post or could swing to do both at the same time. Known for his silky-smooth R&B-style tracks, he has collaborated with many of the artists who have already been judges, including Pharrell, Christina Aguilera, Usher, and Jennifer Hudson.

Singing for the last two decades, Thicke has experience to impart on a new generation and his knowledge of and affinity for older artists like Marvin Gaye, The Beatles, and Bob Marley shows his range and breadth of musical knowledge. He’d be able to coach just about anyone, regardless of which genre they aspired to break into.

7 Justin Timberlake

Pop, R&B

Image via Netflix

One of a few musicians who got their start acting on a popular TV show, The Mickey Mouse Club, Justin Timberlake, is still actively touring and making music. But if he were looking for a respite from that, a judging stint on The Voice could be just the ticket. He has shown his comedic abilities as a fan favorite host of the sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live and many viral videos, with Jimmy Fallon suggesting he’d be able to bring the same level of charm and humor as others like Shelton and Levine. Having entered the music world as a member of boy band NSYNC, he pivoted to a solo career and soared. He’s an enduring artist that knows not only how to succeed, but how to constantly reinvent.

Chances are that contestants of all ages would be starstruck and appreciate Timberlake’s advice not only in terms of vocal talents but also stage presence. His concerts are always lively since he’s a talented dancer as well, another element he could help contestants improve upon.

6 Brandy Norwood

R&B, Pop, Hip Hop, Gospel, Soul

Image via A24

Fans might recall that Brandy Norwood was a judge on the first season of America’s Got Talent, so she has experience sitting on a judging panel for a reality competition show. As a singer who was massive in the ‘90s, both on screen as an actor and as a musical artist, she knows the business well.

Having come up herself as a young artist, she knows what it’s like, especially for younger competitors. She is one of those artists with a distinctive voice who knows what it takes to stand out among a sea of artists and could help contestants tap into that part of themselves. Her experience with genres like gospel and soul would add a unique element to the show as well.

5 Keith Urban

Country, Country Pop, Country Rock

Image via Seven

Along with being a judge on American Idol for many years, Keith Urban has already been a judge on The Voice, but for the Australian version of the show. He also appeared on season 25 of the American version as a “Mega Mentor”, working alongside coaches. A switch for a main seat on the American version would be an easy transition if he were willing to locate there for filming.

As a country music artist, Urban would be a good replacement for Shelton and McIntire, who has announced her departure after season 26 as she heads up the comedy Happy’s Place. Urban was a great judge on American Idol, bringing his dose of humor and heart to every critique he provided.

4 Lady Gaga

Pop, Dance, Electronic, Jazz, Rock

Image via Max

A musical icon with a powerhouse voice who overcame obstacles to find fame, Lady Gaga has often spoken about the naysayers who told her she’d never make it in the business. Now, as a pop superstar, she would be an inspirational and jaw-dropping addition to the panel. As an iconic modern musician who broke into acting, Gaga could help singers let go of their inhibitions and be completely free on stage. Her vocal talents are unmatched, and she would have so much to teach from both a technical standpoint and singing with emotion.

For contestants looking to break into the world of pop, she’d be among the best. But given how much Gaga has expanded her reach in music, singing everything from jazz to slow jams and rock as well, there’s no genre she hasn’t touched. She’d be one of the most versatile and talented artists to ever grace the swiveling chairs.

3 Kacey Musgraves

Country, Pop, Folk

Image via Paramount+

Another force in the country music business, it would be nice to have a female country music judge that’s worthy of succeeding McIntire. Kacey Musgraves doesn’t have the same amount of experience and status, of course, but she does speak to the new generation of country music fans, which would be valuable on the judges’ panel. Interestingly, she herself competed on a singing competition series, Nashville Star, so, like Clarkson and Hudson, she knows exactly what the contestants are going through.

Never afraid to take chances, like when she performed nude on Saturday Night Live, Musgraves would likely help the contestants gain the confidence they need to perform in new ways.

2 Shawn Mendes

Pop, Folk-Pop, Pop-Rock

Image via Netflix

Catapulting to success after sharing video covers on the now defunct social site Vine, Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes became a megastar and has a loyal legion of fans who appreciate his voice, songs and their catchy tunes, and the relatable messaging behind the lyrics. He may be able to help aspiring singers tap into their emotions and to be more vulnerable with their voices and performances.

Mendes ex Cabello was a judge on the show for a season where she often gave feedback to competitors singing his songs and mentioned her intimate knowledge of him in jest. It would be fitting for Mendes to try his hand at the gig, too. He’d likely have Gen-Zers swooning and would undoubtedly be a popular coach everyone wanted to work with.

1 Cassadee Pope

Country Pop, Pop Rock, Pop Punk

Image via NBC

One of the most successful winners from The Voice, Cassadee Pope is a celebrity who can really relate to the competitors. She won the third season of the series, becoming the first female winner. From there, she began a fruitful career making country music and has been on the scene ever since.

It’s a no-brainer that Pope would be the perfect coach since she has stood on the very same stage these contestants are standing on in front of four intimidating stars, hoping they would turn their chairs and sing her praises. From the coaching perspective, she knows what helped her and what the contestants are feeling and need. Pope told Rolling Stone in early 2024 that she had decided to leave country music. Her latest pop punk album focuses on songs that tell a story about struggles with mental health, speaking of her own experiences with loved ones which may resonate with many contestants.

The Voice is available to stream on Peacock in the US.

WATCH ON PEACOCK

Keep Reading: The 10 Best Sitcoms Starring Musicians, Ranked