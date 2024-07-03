The Big Picture Reba McEntire won't return for Season 27 of The Voice.

Adam Levine and Kelsea Ballerini join the judging panel for Season 27.

Season 27 of The Voice is expected to premiere in Spring 2025.

It has been officially revealed via new information about Season 27 of The Voice that Reba McEntire will not be returning as a judge. In the announcement, McEntire's name was nowhere to be found among the information regarding the judging panel for the upcoming season of the reality competition series. McEntire officially joined The Voice in 2023, replacing the show's most iconic judge, Blake Shelton. After 23 seasons in the role of coach, Shelton left and a huge star-shaped hole was left. McEntire filled it and then some, with her infectious personality lighting up every episode. Speaking to Newsweek at the time, McEntire said, "It's a lot of pressure because nobody can replace Blake Shelton. He's a huge personality and a wonderful person. So I'm just getting in there trying to have fun and represent country music as best I can".

Interestingly, McEntire's exit came not long after the country icon took to social media to denounce claims that she would be leaving the show. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), McEntire said, "Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true. These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product." What has happened since this post is anyone's guess, with McEntire set to first return to the show in Season 26, which premieres this Fall on NBC.

'The Voice' Season 27 Will See an Old Judge Return

With McEntire walking away, the judging panel for Season 27 will look quite different compared to previous years. One addition to the panel will be a fond face for The Voice fans - Maroon 5's Adam Levine. One of the show's original 2011 coaches, Levine felt immovable across an eight-year stint on the show, even coaching an impressive three champions. However, 2019 saw Levine wave goodbye, with his time in the limelight since plagued by scandal.

Levine is not the only eye-catching name on the Season 27 panel, with incoming Season 26 coach Michael Bublé also joined by country singer Kelsea Ballerini, making for a fresh set of faces ready to shake up the show. The 27th season of the NBC hit show is expected to premiere in Spring 2025, so stay tuned to Collider for any information in the meantime.

Reba McEntire looks set to leave The Voice before Season 27. You can catch up on all episodes of the hit singing competition right now on Peacock.

The Voice Four famous musicians search for the best voices in America and will mentor these singers to become artists. America will decide which singer will be worthy of the grand prize. Release Date April 26, 2011 Cast Adam Levine , Carson Daly , Blake Shelton Christina Aguilera , Gwen Stefani , kelly clarkson , Pharrell Williams , John Legend Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 25 Studio NBC Creator(s) John de Mol Expand

Watch on Peacock