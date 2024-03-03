Originally created in the Netherlands, The Voice has become a global powerhouse in the reality competition genre, with the US remake having sat at the top of millions of fans' watchlists for 13 years. In that time, a number of high-profile winners, such as Jordan Smith and Cassadee Pope, have gone on to have success in the industry, but it is perhaps the famous names that have taken to the spinning red judges' chairs that have made the biggest splash.

Across 24 seasons, The Voice has seen the likes of Shakira, Wicked: Part One's Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus all try their hand at judging, with plenty of other worldwide superstars taking part in what often feels like a revolving door of musical genius. Well, that revolving door hasn't stopped turning just yet, with the upcoming season marking the first-ever time two people have combined to make one judge, making The Voice's 25th outing literally the biggest yet. With a $100,000 prize and record deal on the line, here's a look at the people with the contestants' fate in their hands.

The Voice Four famous musicians search for the best voices in America and will mentor these singers to become artists. America will decide which singer will be worthy of the grand prize. Release Date April 26, 2011 Cast Adam Levine , Carson Daly , Blake Shelton Christina Aguilera , Gwen Stefani , kelly clarkson , Pharrell Williams , John Legend Main Genre Reality-TV Studio NBC

Dan + Shay

The newest additions to this year's judging line-up are also instant history makers, with Dan + Shay becoming the first duo to take over one of the judging slots. More formally known as Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, this musical pairing first came together in 2012, with it taking them less than a year to release their debut single, "19 You + Me". Since then, the pair has boasted five remarkable full studio albums and enormous critical and public success, highlighted by their three consecutive Grammy wins for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Joining The Voice's star-studded panel of judges is not likely to intimidate the duo, with them having previously worked alongside the likes of Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson, Charlie Puth, and many others. However, performing and judging are two completely different beasts, so will Dan + Shay be able to adapt quickly and maybe even win on their debut outing?

John Legend

Perhaps the most notable name in this year's judging line-up, Season 25 will mark five years since John Legend joined The Voice, with the star only absent for Season 23. In that time, Legend has won once in Season 16 with Maelyn Jarmon, and will definitely be hoping to replicate that glory in Season 25. A musical legend by both name and nature, the husband of Chrissy Teigen has arguably done it all in the industry since his roots as a piano player for the stars. With over 10 million albums sold, multiple chart-smashing hits, and countless adoring fans across the world to his name, perhaps the greatest achievement in his still-young career to date is becoming the second-youngest person in history to achieve EGOT status as a winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Simply remarkable.

Reba McEntire

For lovers of country music, Reba McEntire's addition to the judging line-up last year was a dream, with that dream set to continue with the icon's return for Season 25. Boiling down McEntire's achievements into one paragraph feels like a fruitless task, such is the breadth of her success, with her 25 Billboard Hot Country Songs number-ones merely one feather to an acclaimed bow that has seen her dubbed "The Queen of Country". Beyond her music career, which has seen over 75 million records sold worldwide, McEntire is also a highly-regarded actress, most known for her starring role in Reba between 2001 and 2007. With other credits including Big Sky, Young Sheldon, and Tremors, the only thing left off McEntire's CV is a win on The Voice - can that change in Season 25?

Chance the Rapper

Born in Chicago, Chance the Rapper became a viral sensation back in 2013 when his mixtapes entered the mainstream, but it is likely even the star himself could never have predicted just how much success the subsequent decade would hold. In the past 9 years, Chance has won three Grammys for New Artist, Rap Performance, and Rap Album, all in 2017, with the album in question, "Coloring Book", the first album to win said award, having only been available via streaming. Although he has only produced one studio album, Chance has many mixtapes, singles, and even a musical addition to Space Jam: A New Legacy to his name in, what is, a still burgeoning career, with a win on The Voice hopefully being added to his collection of accolades this year.

Carson Daly

By quite some way, Carson Daly is the longest-serving face on The Voice, having hosted the show since 2011. Not just pivotal in front of the camera, Carson is also a producer on the series and is very much an integral component to the sustained success the show has had. Perhaps best known for hosting the Today show on NBC, Daly has had a legendary career that has spanned many a year and many a genre, with the host somehow managing to have played fictionalized versions of himself on several different projects such as My Name is Earl and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. About to enter his 25th season on The Voice, Daly, for 23 seasons, got to work alongside one of his best friends and a 9-time Voice winner, Blake Shelton. However, sadly, Shelton departed the series after Season 23, leaving Daly to carry the day-one torch on his own.

The Contestants

Some of the names of this year's contestants, with many themselves viral sensations, include the likes of AJ Harvey, Gene Taylor, Jackie Romeo, Justin and Jeremy Garcia, Karen Waldrup, Kyle Schuesler, Olivia Rubini, Ashley Bryant, Dani Stacy, Zoe Levert, and many more.

With the trailer available to watch above, The Voice Season 25 began on February 26, with new episodes airing weekly on Mondays from 8 p.m. ET/PT. Alternatively, each episode will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

