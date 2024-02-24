Since 2011, The Voice has created professional artists out of independent musicians, some of whom have even made it to the Billboard Top 100 list. It’s a reality series that has found a way for singers to showcase their voices without preconceived notions about their age, physical appearance, or presentation. Aided by professional coaching from an elite group of musicians, the artists polish their performance for a chance to be the next winner of the show.

With a few returning coaches and an exciting, unorthodox addition to the lineup, The Voice is back in its 25th season. If you’re excited about casting your vote on an exciting new collection of singers, we’ve gathered all the information you need to tune in and find your new favorite.

The Voice Release Date April 21, 2011 Cast Carson Daly , kelly clarkson , John Legend Main Genre Music Video Seasons 17 Studio NBC

When Is 'The Voice' Season 25 Premiere?

The Voice Season 25 will premiere in two parts, catch the first part on Monday, February 26 at 8 pm EST and the second on Tuesday, February 27. Each episode of Season 25 will initially air on NBC. It will be released the day after it airs on the Peacock streaming platform. You can click the link below to visit the show's landing page on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock

Watch the Trailer for 'The Voice' Season 25

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A teaser titled "All-New Double Chair" was released on February 12, 2024. Directed to mimic Home Shopping Network, The Voice Shopping Network teaser explains the concept behind an all-new spot on the show for coaches which features two chairs and one button. When a coach hears an artist, the button is used to swivel the chair around, signifying that they would like to add them to their team. As John Legend finishes the demonstration, Chance The Rapper and Reba McEntire appear in disbelief. The scene fades out to the excited duo, Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers, who are quick to call into The Voice Shopping Network and announce that they will be taking the new coach position together. Conflict is destined to arise when they will have to come to a quick agreement on each decision they make together.

Who Stars in 'The Voice' Season 25?

Close

John Legend has become a staple coach on The Voice having worked on the series since 2019. Legend is one of the few people in the world to earn an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award, or EGOT for short. Chance The Rapper will also return, the Chicago rap artist known for his grassroots approach to becoming a global phenomenon. Country music superstar Reba McEntire will also be returning. Joining the coaches line up this year are Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers, known as the country music duo Dan + Shay. Of course, the contestants who sing their hearts out throughout the season are the biggest draw of the show. However, the identities will remain a surprise until the premiere.

What Is 'The Voice' About?

With the two new coaches lined up for The Voice Season 25, the format should remain relatively the same. Unsigned artists are given the chance of a lifetime to perform in front of a panel of coaches, then each coach will listen and then decide whether to recruit them for their team. As the contestants move past the auditions, the coaches have the opportunity to help shape their performances and prove to America that they are the best, as the decision will be made by votes from the fans. As with any great show on TV, unexpected twists and turns can arise at any moment.

Shows Like 'The Voice' Season 25 You Can Stream Right Now

American Idol

Credit: ABC

Since 2002, American Idol has become the quintessential singing competition on television. The series was created by Simon Fuller, a music manager responsible for the likes of One Direction, Susan Boyle, and many more. Like the voice, the series hosts auditions for new talented singers to earn a slot and be judged by public voting. At the end of each live performance, judges, like Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, give their criticisms, leaving it up to the world to decide. As the show has evolved, new twists have been added, such as the “Fan Save” where an artist late in the season has a chance to be voted back into the running. The series has created massive superstars like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson, making it one of the most successful star searches on TV.

Watch on Hulu

America's Got Talent

Credit: NBC

Simon Cowell didn’t stop at just searching for great singers. When he created America's Got Talent, he expanded his hunt to any and every talent you can think of. While there are still some singers, it also includes dancers, magicians, comedians, and more. The judges alongside Cowell include Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofía Vergara, not to mention the host, Terry Crews. Like the other series, the contestants endure some scathing auditions before they face voting from the fans at home. Contestants in the series have gone into very lucrative careers, like Terry Fator, whose skills as a ventriloquist led him to a win and a residency at The Mirage in Las Vegas, Shin Lim, a magician who also has a show in Las Vegas, and Jabbawockeez, a dance group that took the world by storm wearing masks and also now perform in Las Vegas.

Watch on Peacock

The Masked Singer

Credit: FOX

In The Masked Singer, contestants have already proved their talents as they are celebrities singing for a panel of judges while in complete disguise. They sing one-and-a-half-minute cover songs and, one by one, are eliminated, followed by a grand reveal of their true identity with an encore performance. With Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, on the judge's panel and Nick Cannon as the host, the audience participates in the voting process as we all try to guess the masked singer's identity. It's a surprising twist to the singing competition reality show format, full of talent and comedy.

Watch on Hulu