For the first time since its inception in April 2011, The Voice will be mixing things up by introducing the show's first-ever coaching duo. While The Voice's OG coach, Blake Shelton, already bid his farewell after Season 23, the coaching panel has been reinvented with the introduction of Grammy-winning country-pop artists Dan + Shay—composed of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney—joining the reality competition's upcoming season as the newest coaching duo, alongside returning judges Niall Horan, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and fan favorite Chance the Rapper, with Reba McEntire as the newcomer, who is already set to serve as a coach in Season 24, which will air later this year.

NBC has announced that the country duo will be a two-headed coaching team in the show's upcoming 25th season. Though Shelton cited meeting his wife, Stefani, as the best thing that happened to him while filming The Voice, the country singer chose to take a break from his role as the singing competition's coach to focus on his music career further. With McEntire stepping in to take Shelton's red chair in Season 24, Dan + Shay will be sitting in their respective double red chairs once Season 25 premieres.

Dan + Shay Have Appeared on 'The Voice' Before

During the 15th season of the reality singing competition, Dan + Shay performed their hit single "Speechless" alongside contestant Chevel Shepherd. Moreover, the duo came back in Season 20 to serve as Shelton's Battle Advisors. And now, four seasons later, the country duo will be back to claim their red chairs—and rightfully so—as the show has featured a lineup of talented artists throughout its decade-long existence, including the likes of Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande, among others.

Why Dan + Shay Might Be An Exciting Addition to the Coaching Panel

Signed under Warner Records Nashville, the country-pop duo has received various accolades and nominations, including the Duo of the Year Award at the Academy of Country Music and a Grammy Award for their song "10,000 Hours" under the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category. The artists released their debut album, "Where It All Began," in 2014 and followed it up with three albums, such as "Obsessed" in 2016, the self-titled "Dan + Shay" in 2018, and their most recent release, "Good Things," in 2021. Given their music prowess, it shouldn't come as a big surprise why the duo was chosen to serve as the newest coaches—as a pair, no less—making the anticipation for Season 25 more exciting, especially taking into consideration how much they can offer to the table and how their chosen team of contestants can benefit with two talented coaches guiding them.

Though The Voice arguably still has a long way to go to make its own Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood in the future—like what American Idol achieved in its long-standing television run—it's safe to say that The Voice is a show in its own right. The show has also managed to launch the musical careers of its few contestants, with Koryn Hawthorne, Melanie Martinez, Cassadee Pope, Danielle Bradbery, Jordan Smith, Loren Allred, and others succeeding in their respective musical fields.

While you wait for Season 25, you can watch Dan + Shay's live performance of "Tequila" below and see for yourself why it might be a good idea to have the duo join The Voice's coaching panel.