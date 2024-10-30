Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Voice' Season 26 Episode 10.With only so many steals left, we're back to the part of The Voice where going later in the Battle Rounds does not bode well for artists who are seeking a second chance at life. There is no Coach Replay Button this time around. With Gwen Stefani using all of her steals already, it's down to the three other coaches. How will they utilize theirs? The Battles Rounds rage on in night four.

But first, that cliffhanger! We have some unfinished business. With Austyns Stancil having three coaches hoping to steal him, it's now down to Austyns to select a new coach. He rightly selects Snoop Dogg. It was the obvious decision, but it does beg the question: did we even need the cliffhanger? I suppose it was so obvious it wouldn't have been a great ending to the previous episode. But, alas. Now that that's out of the way, back to the competition at hand.

Snoop Dogg Makes a Shocking Decision — Is It the Right One?

With Snoop Dogg adding to his team with a steal, he is about to lose a coveted contender when he pairs Dreion against Georgia Starnes. Their song is "Perfect Combination" by Stacy Lattisaw and Johnny Gill. The face of utter confusion from Georgia Starnes was right in line for many people watching. But for Dreion, he and his wife love Johnny Gill as he was their wedding song. He's already got an instant connection to the track. During their session with Coach Snoop, Georgia is suggested to lose the runs to help complement when Dreion comes in. Would this be her fatal flaw? Georgia attempts to say that she and Dreion complement each other like peanut butter and jelly in hopes of respecting Snoop's vision. Snoop will offer his most sound advice thus far, the 5 P's: Proper preparation prevents poor performance. Georgia says she's going to get that tattooed. Let's just hope it's a temporary tattoo.

In the battle of the two four-chair turn singers, the song favors Dreion immensely, which means that he has much more to prove. Georgia Starnes has a beautiful voice, but Dreion's old soul is what this song calls for. Still, Snoop selects Georgia Starnes as his winner. It's a shocking decision, but it's the right decision. Starnes is the full package and now has the ability to say she can sing outside of her wheelhouse.

'The Voice' Season 26 Episode 10 Skimps on Full Performances