Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Voice' Season 26 Episode 11.

With only a few steals left, the final Battles of The Voice Season 26 are here. It's a given that exceptional talent will fall to the wayside while solidifying the perfect roster before the live shows. In a season where veterans and rookies are utilizing different strategies, they're all united in the fact that this game is hard. But The Voice is all about the coaches. The singers are just the pawns in their game.

Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé each have a steal available to use. Gwen Stefani and Snoop Dogg have run dry. But what's not in short supply is talent. And it's very possible the season's winner might be present in this group of artists. The Voice, in general, can feel like whiplash. Incredible peaks. Unfortunate valleys. But when the artists are allowed to be the stars, the singing competition reminds us why it's still going strong.

Obvious Song Selections Lead to Safe Performances

Team Gwen's first Battle of the night sees two young artists bringing their twang out in "I Remember Everything" by Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves. Rowdy Shea is a modern country soul. Camryn Brooks has a crossover appeal. They seem to have a brother-sister relationship — which is a far cry from Brooks' comparison of being mini Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Definitely not siblings. As Brooks tries to be country, Shea is adapting to the West Coast by learning the "LA lingo," now using words like "slay" and "period." It's important to see this fun side of both of them together as it is a precursor to the performance they give. The advantage for this track leans toward Shea as it is a tried and true country track, but Stefani sees Brooks as the song's featured artist. Like Musgraves, she can toe the line between country and pop. During their coaching session, Brooks drops a bomb that she recently developed heart disease, which has affected her ability to breathe properly while she sings. She shares that she's worked through it as Gwen literally just tells her, "Just accept that this is where you're at."

Now, to the performance. They sound like two separate artists singing a singular song; there is very little vocal chemistry. Brooks infuses her pop sound into the song, but Rowdy Shea is a country boy. He just lacks the emotion that the lyrics innately have. While neither truly dominates the performance, this selection comes down to who has the potential to win. Camryn Brooks is the more complete package, while Rowdy Shea can be a country star in today's country scene. Gwen ultimately selects Camryn Brooks, losing her sole male country artist this season.

The D-O-Double-G has a tough battle ahead as he pits Michael Alexandersson against Mary McAvoy. Alexandersson is a crooner. McAvoy has soul. The Venn diagram overlaps, but is that enough? Snoop selects The Flamingo's "I Only Have Eyes For You" because he feels it is a great duet if a male and female sing it to each other. Given the nature of the song, the advantage already sways toward Michael Alexandersson. McAvoy is essentially forced to not only jump out of her genre box but find a way to blend with her stage partner's intense vibrato. When McAvoy has her solo moments, she proves why she is an exceptional artist. She can reach into that Diana Krall essence.

For Alexandersson to achieve a victory, he has to go above and beyond. He does not. McAvoy's approach to the song shows she has bigger potential in this competition. Snoop really wanted to "ship" this pair as a couple, but he ultimately has to split them up. He selects Mary McAvoy as the winner of the battle. Like Stefani, the singer who should be the winner doesn't win because their performance is too safe. Pushing beyond their wheelhouse proves beneficial when searching for versatility.

Reba McEntire Continues To Stack Her Team