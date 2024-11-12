The Knockouts are here! The Voice Season 26 has been filled with some incredibly difficult decisions, and three-way Knockouts are not going to be any different. Two Mega Mentors, Jennifer Hudson and Sting, are joining the quartet of coaches this season. The Grammy winner will be joining Team Gwen Stefani and Team Snoop Dogg, while the EGOT winner joins Team Reba McEntire and Team Michael Bublé.

With a spot in the Playoffs on the line, the coaches are revving up to solidify the perfect team that will take them to the finish line. With steals and saves still in play, no artist will leave the building until host Carson Daly dismisses them. They will just have to work harder than ever to maintain their spot on The Voice Season 26. While the artists know what they must do to stay, leave it to one rookie coach to play a brilliant game behind the scenes.

Snoop Plays a Strategic Game

Team Snoop kicks off the night as Sting joins him. They discuss Sting's past as a school teacher as he hopes he can bring that enthusiasm to his team. The "Double S" is in the building, and like Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, it's another combination that you likely did not have on your bingo card. If you enjoy their chemistry here, Sting will be a featured artist on the D-O-Double G's upcoming album. For his first Knockout as a coach, Snoop lines up three incredibly different artists for the single spot. It's Austyns Stancil, who Snoop previously stole, against Christina Eagle and Jake Tankersley. Snoop believes these three artists project emotion and wants the audience to feel something when they hear them sing.

In hopes of staying on Team Snoop, Austyns Stancil gets quite emotional with "Dance With My Father" by Luther Vandross. The song's pairing with the one-year anniversary of his father's death makes Stancil's connection to the song devastatingly beautiful. It brought Snoop to tears as he thought about his own mother. His pristine projection captures the heart of the lyrics as he makes it personal to his journey. Vocally, it was quite straightforward, relying on the emotional connection rather than his vocal prowess. Christina Eagle selects a near-perfect song in Maren Morris' "My Church." Christina Eagle captures the essence of the song while still bringing her soul into the song. Her slides into certain words brings new life to the track. In the coaching session, Snoop was on his feet. Once again, she makes him stand with her performance. She takes the entire room to church and proves that she has legs as a country artist. Her stage presence was leaps and bounds above her competitors. For Jake Tankersley's performance, he selects "Going, Going Gone" by Luke Combs. He brings out new elements into the track, but it stays inside the constraints of modern country music. Tankersley's performance makes him fade into the background. It is an incredibly safe performance. Tankersley has the ability to translate to country music, but he lacks the spark of originality. The easy decision would be to select the promising future of Christina Eagle. Even with three sets of strong feedback from his fellow coaches, Snoop goes with his heart as he selects Austyns Stancil as his winner.

Before Christina Eagle could even say goodbye, not only does Snoop slam down his save button, but the other three coaches utilize their one and only steal, hoping to keep this country queen alive. Snoop was her only chair turn during the Blinds. She receives four chairs in the Knockouts. Eagle decides to remain on Team Snoop. But wait, there's more! Jake Tankersley is not done yet. Both Reba and Gwen slam their steal button, keeping Jake Tankersley in the game. He opts to join Team Gwen. This major move proves that Snoop's decision was more strategic because he knows that Stancil would not have been stolen by the other coaches. Snoop may have had three artists pit against one another, but he was magically able to keep all three in the competition. They have just now switched locations.

Reba Makes the Right Move