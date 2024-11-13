After a high-energy first night of Knockouts, The Voice Season 26 hopes to match the excitement from the previous evening's festivities. With difficult decisions coming into play, solidifying the perfect roster moving into the Playoffs is top of mind for each coach. Whether rookie or veteran, this quartet is eager to stand victorious on finale night.

Since it's a Tuesday night episode, expect a truncated evening of music. Have a favorite artist? Don't get too attached! Cross your fingers that they don't get a Game of Thrones-style send-off. Here one minute, gone the next with little to no fanfare! While the second night of Knockouts still showcases some extraordinary artistry, it truly is the companion of the preceding episode. Oh, and if you're expecting some Snoop Dogg content, you'll be disappointed.

Gwen Stefani Makes a Tough Decision

Close

While it may have been cold in the studio during the coaching session, it was hot on stage as Gwen Stefani pits three extraordinary female talents against one another. To kick off the second night of Knockouts, it was Felsmere versus Gabrielle Zabosky versus Kay Sibal. Each singer has their own identity that allows them to stand out individually. No matter what happens, losing any of these artists is a tremendous loss for The Voice.

For Felsmere, she opts to sing a classic. A classic in the sense of timeliness, but also a classic when it comes to singing competitions. Her "swaggy" approach to Dusty Springfield's "Son of a Preacher Man" is unique with a modern flair. The song is a tribute to her father who she lost. She shares that he was there when she first appeared on the show in Season 1, so she hopes this performance will make him proud. Felsmere's stage presence is unmatched. She is a natural and in her element, but does she have enough uniqueness to stand out? Felsmere is a safe artist. She is going to deliver time after time. Gabrielle Zabosky selects "Used To Be Young" by Miley Cyrus. She has an emotional connection to the lyrics which allows her to bring out a passionate performance. Her ability to soar vocally brings out the power she naturally has. While Gwen wants the quirky character she knows and loves about Zabosky to come out, she can play to the other side which makes Zabosky's potential rise. Gabrielle Zabosky is special. Kay Sibal opts to play piano on Ariana Grande's "One Last Time."

It's an incredibly stripped-down rendition that showcases a side of Sibal that her other competitors are unable to provide. The only problem is Sibal's approach is quite internal. Thankfully, when she does leave the keyboard, she shows that she can make the stage hers. Gwen has an incredibly difficult decision as each one of her singers has potential to reach the top. In the end, Gwen decides the winner is Gabrielle Zabosky. Unfortunately, no second chance for Felsemere or Kay Sibal, ending their journey without even a goodbye or thank you to their coach.

Where Are the Other Performances?

Image via NBC

Reba McEntire has a unique Knockout match up on her hands as she sees Katie O allegedly take on Frankie Torres and Kendall Eugene. While two out of three occupy that country slot, is that the slot that Reba wants to maintain on her team? Now, since this is the Tuesday broadcast, we only have a shortened time to celebrate our artists. Unlike other Knockouts, this one is not a fully realized one. In fact, we see one singer and one singer only: Katie O. We cut right into the tail end of her performance, where Reba tells her she made it a Katie O song and alerts her that she is the winner of the Knockout.

Katie O takes a major risk by opting to sing a Reba song in front of the Queen of Country herself. Selecting "Turn On the Radio" was a brilliant decision as it showcases the upbeat and fun side of Katie O. She has the ability to sing country while rocking out. Having the actual singer present to guide her through the song is invaluable. From what is presented of her performance, Katie O dominates the stage. She keeps the audience alive, something a tenured artist can do. It's quite brief, cutting into the middle of the singer's performance. What does this tell us? Well, perhaps she's not to be our favorite. Is it fair? Not a chance. So what about Frankie Torres and Kendall Eugene? Their time on The Voice is just over. No fanfare. No final performance. Nary a mention of their name. Welcome to television!

Edward Prebble Steals the Show