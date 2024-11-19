Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Voice' Season 26 Episode 14.Night three of the Knockouts is here, and it's time to celebrate Michael Bublé's birthday. Rather than something that would help him win The Voice Season 26, he wishes for the fashion sense of Gwen Stefani, the gorgeous red hair of Reba McEntire, and to get doggie bags from Snoop Dogg every once in a while. What's inside? Well, this is a family show, so use your imagination. Now Gwen Stefani will tell us that Michael Bublé is notorious for lying, so is he even telling the truth about his birthday?

With two steals and a save, there is some hope for many of the artists. But they must be special in hopes of earning them. The coaches know they, too, have to be strategic to continue stacking their rosters. As each remaining contestant pours their heart and soul into their potentially final performances, it's the coaches who are gearing up to make some heartbreaking decisions. But some of those decisions may be the difference between winning and losing this season.

Reba McEntire Finally Uses Some Strategy on 'The Voice'

Even though it's Bublé's big day, the third night of Knockouts begins with a trio from Team Reba. She has an interesting Knockout set between Danny Joseph, Lauren-Michael Seller, and Tate Renner, or, as they lovingly joked, DLT. Reba knows that this will be a tough round for her as they are three different singers, who just so happen to be her favorites. But, with her hope of winning back-to-back seasons, she has to make the right decision.

Danny Joseph, the Texas transplant from England, takes on "It Hurt So Bad" by Susan Tedeschi. While wailing on his guitar, Joseph is able to marry his ability to perform rock and blues through this emotionally-driven song. He channels his battle with Crohn's disease into performance, proving that no matter the pain, he's in it to win it. His unique ability to bring the past into the present offers his musicality to shine through song. His showmanship is something many others in this season's competition lack.

Lauren-Michael Seller is an artist who has coasted through this competition through her big voice and her ability to connect to her coach through their connection through faith. Seller uses that once again in her performance of "Hold On To Me" by Lauren Daigle. She has a powerful voice and a beautiful message, but does she have the star power? Seller connects in the room, but can she connect to the viewers at home? Tate Renner is Reba's tried and true country singer. What's good about a consistent artist in the genre is the ability to know what you're going to get. The problem with a consistent country artist is the ability to make a song your own. For Tate Renner, his performance of Jamey Johnson's "In Color" lacks any nuance and depth. While the song is special to him, it lacks the uniqueness to help set him apart.

It all comes down to Reba's big decision. Based solely on performances for a show about vocal ability, Danny Joseph is the strongest. However, she deems the winner of the Knockout to be Lauren-Michael Seller. Once again, it was a decision of the heart. But Reba's heart was quite big. Before host Carson Daly could remind the coaches that Danny Joseph was available to steal or save, Reba pressed her save button. She was not willing to let anyone else have her rock star. For Tate Renner, his journey has come to an end.

Gwen Stefani Keeps Her Team Together in Episode 14