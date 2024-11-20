Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Voice' Season 26 Episode 15.From five to two. The Voice Season 26 Playoffs are here, and the coaches are about to make some of the most critical decisions of the season. But will they be the right ones? Throughout the game, vets and rookies alike have made some power moves that have helped bring them to this point. They've also allowed some brilliant artists to simply walk away. Will history repeat itself? All signs point to yes.

For the Playoffs premiere, Gwen Stefani will showcase her five artists, only bringing two singers to the live shows. While Sting served as the Team Gwen mentor for the Knockouts, she's brought in a new artist to help out her team: Machine Gun Kelly. Yes, that's right, MGK. He's a bold and unique performer that knows the business and how to crossover into multiple genres. Before the coaching even begins, we learn a fun fact about Gwen Stefani: She's slightly dyslexic, so she tells MGK it's going to be difficult to refer to him by this moniker. She also mentions the humor that she "has that song about spelling bananas." It's quite the way to refer to one of the greatest tracks of the early 2000s! "Hollaback Girl" is an anthem. But alas, let's get to the singers.

Machine Gun Kelly Takes His Mentor Role Seriously

Jose Luis is called a monster by his coach. She sees him as a gift for her team but says she doesn't know how to coach him, so she'll just be her cheerleader. Which is funny since cheerleaders are fond of spelling words, and we just learned Gwen is not! Machine Gun Kelly does what some mentors on The Voice tend to disregard: his homework. He shares that he has seen Jose Luis' previous performance, so he is able to offer advice based on more than just an in-the-moment rehearsal. Could MGK be a future coach?

For his Playoff performance, Jose Luis takes on "No More Drama" by Mary J. Blige. Hoping to bring a personal connection to the song, this is his moment to break free from the bullying he experienced as a kid for being too feminine. Jose Luis, who is joined on stage by backup singers, proves that he could seamlessly transition over to the world of professional music. He looks like a star as he owns the stage. It's by far his most controlled and realized performance this season. If it had been on an award show, the internet would surely be ablaze about that star-making performance.

Because every coach has a steal during the Knockouts, each of them will have a first-time coaching experience with a singer in one of the most crucial rounds of the game. For Gwen, this is her first time working with Jake Tankersley, whom she stole from Snoop Dogg. He is an authentic country singer who is hoping to bring that to the stage. After Machine Gun Kelly asks who his country music influence is, MGK advises him to bring a little Johnny Cash to the stage. He's eager to hear the mystery that Johnny Cash was known for. He sings "The Painter" by Cody Johnson. Tankersley's not quite the Man in Black, but his performance is solid. It's safe. The singer has the ability to bring a radio-ready sound to the country charts, he's just lacking the dynamic that his competitors naturally have.

Reinventing a Song Is the Key to Success on 'The Voice'