Yee haw! With no more steals or saves, Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg are in the hot seat as they dwindle their team down from five to two. On paper, the decisions should be obvious, but with this duo in focus, nothing is ever certain. It's a rookie versus veteran matchup on the second night of The Voice Season 26's Playoffs. Now, after Gwen Stefani brought in MGK to be her team's mentor, the expectations are high for Team Snoop and Team Reba with their mentors.

For Snoop Dogg, he opts for someone who knows how to put on a show: US gymnastics legend Simone Biles. Over with Reba McEntire, she welcomes a modern country chart climber in Lainey Wilson. They're two very drastic individuals, but they are present for different purposes. Time to see if they can help bring a victory to one of their new mentees.

Lainey Wilson Is a Great Spectator

Team Reba kicks off the night as Reba welcomes Lainey Wilson to her team. She is a big fan of hers and her career has erupted. Wilson shares that she used to watch the show, dreaming of being on it one day. She even reveals she auditioned seven times for The Voice. Fortunately for her, she didn't need a show like this to make it to the big time. Regardless of her trajectory, Wilson is eager to help her friend earn back-to-back victories on the show. We were reminded of Wilson's appearance last season when Reba officially welcomed her to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Perhaps part of the deal to be an Opry member was to have Lainey Wilson return as her mega mentor. Unlike MGK the previous week, Lainey Wilson is better at being a spectator on The Voice rather than a mentor. She does provide some solid advice, but not nearly at the level of what we've now come to expect.

Adam Bohanan is the first to arrive, where he reveals that he is, once again, going off script, proving any genre is in his wheelhouse. He sings "Think I'm in Love With You" by Chris Stapleton. His goal with the song was to give it an Al Green-type spin, allowing it to be his own rendition. Lainey Wilson wants him to rope the audience in with his performance, and he does. It's a silky smooth performance that is ripe for a coffee shop playlist. Looking at Bohanan's trajectory in the season, it's a slightly safe performance, yet still one of the strongest of his team.

Reba is still excited to have a crooner on her team. Edward Preble was stolen from Team Bublé, and now he is back to performing a Frank Sinatra track that Michael Bublé previously covered. Singing "All of Me" keeps Prebele in his lane. He's passionate about the genre. He has charisma. Which is all well and good, but in a game about the vocals, Preble is out of his league compared to his fellow competitors. He has worn out his welcome, but we must appreciate his passion for instructing the next generation of the Great American Songbook.

Katie O walks into her coaching sessions and shares that she's died and has gone to country music heaven. The young country singer has an affinity for the genre and is about to take on a Lainey Wilson song with the artist helping her along. She sings "Hang Tight Honey" almost as if she's giving her best Lainey Wilson impression. There is a genuine love for the genre, but it doesn't quite make her pop as an original artist. She has superstar potential, but simply based on this performance, it may not have been enough.

Heart Versus Soul