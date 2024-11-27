This is it! The final night of the Playoffs for The Voice Season 26. With three coaches already selecting their two champions, it all comes down to rookie coach Michael Bublé selecting two from his extraordinary five artists. To help mentor his team, Bublé invites country megastar Carly Pearce to the studio, where she is about to light up the room.

While Carly Pearce was more of a presence than a mentor, especially compared to someone like MGK, this episode is all about the richness Michael Bublé brings as a coach. He is more than just a superstar collecting a paycheck while watching some exceptional performers shine. He is a fan. He is giddy. He is the reason why The Voice continues to be refreshing. Now, do we envy his position, having to cut down his team? With this quintet, not a chance!

Team Bublé Shows Age Means Nothing

Before the artists arrive, it's important to learn a bit about our mentor's backstory. Like Michael Bublé, Carly Pearce bonds over getting her start at around the same age as him. With their connection present, they're optimistic she will have a connection to Team Bublé as well. Before she even steps into the room, Bublé boosts up the appeal of 17-year-old Shye. He says that Shye is a superstar, and she doesn't even know it. In a way, it's been part of her journey on The Voice. She says she didn't think she would make it this far. Humility gets you far, but now, it's important for Shye to match it with her confidence. Hopefully, Pearce telling her that she has a recognizable voice in the same vein as Adele or Tracy Chapman will give her that boost. She takes on "Story Of My Life" by One Direction in hopes of using the track to tell her story. She vocally soars, proving that with this performance alone, she could succeed in the next round. Following the performance, The Voice does leave a tribute of silence for Liam Payne.

As Michael Bublé puts it, it's Jaukeem the dream. Having just stolen him from Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé is excited by the 14-year-old Jaukeem Fortson. Hoping to tap into the church-upbringing connection between himself and his mentor, Pearce gets giddy like she's seeing a new puppy for the first time. Straying away from his typical Christian music for his Playoff performance, Fortson shoots big with Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror." He brings an ease and swagger he lacked in previous performances. He truly has matured as an artist since he began this journey. This was easily his strongest performance this season.

Emotion Fills the Stage