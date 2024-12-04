The Voice Season 26 has been filled with brilliant highs, shocking decisions, and pure talent. Now that we're finally in our live shows, our elite eight singers are eager to share why they should be crowned this season's victor. Of course, their coaches are eager to earn bragging rights. With the power in the viewing audience's hands, it's anybody's game!

While he was designated as the season's mega mentor, despite only working with two teams, music legend Sting returns to The Voice Season 26. This time, he'll be sharing the stage with the eight artists during their duets. Duets? Why yes! Why not do a little mix-and-match duo combination to truly put a wrench in the decision-making? With two performances for us to vote upon, it's time for the Live Semi-Finals!

We're going to go a little out of order to discuss the first Live episode of the season. Host Carson Daly notes that America should primarily focus on the solo performance for their votes, despite each singer performing twice as they took on a Sting or The Police classic. Whether the finalists were psyched out by their solo performances, across the board, the four duets are filled with ease. The pressure seems to be minimized, even if Sting just so happens to be on stage with them. It's quite fascinating to watch the legendary Sting perform when he's simply playing bass and not lead vocals. Sting's in the zone! Rather than going in show order or by their respective coach, we will discuss our eight finalists in their duet pairings.

Can Sofronio Vasquez Get the Crown Already?

The first pairing of the night is season-long frontrunner Sofronio Vasquez and powerhouse vocalist Jeremy Beloate. Together, they breathe new life into "Every Breath You Take." On stage, they look fantastic in their cream ensembles. Beloate exudes drama. Vasquez is simply a star. He is a master of adult contemporary music. Having a pop sensibility, Vasquez naturally and seamlessly fits the track. Beloate is just a tad too theatrical for this particular track. And for his partner. When they reach the harmonies, their ability to blend creates a unique sound. With Vasquez taking the top notes in the harmonies, he shines even if Beloate's booming instrument resonates more to the ear. Overall, it is a bit melodic, but at least Sting had fun!

Time has passed since the first few rounds. Want to know how we know? Jeremy Beloate now has a mustache. Why? Probably trying to confuse viewers by being another 'stached singer in the Live round. Jokes aside, for those artists who fight to be seen in the entertainment industry, Jeremy Beloate represents persistence and never giving up. For his song, he selects The Voice UK coach Tom Jones' "I (Who Have Nothing)." Imagine a James Bond theme song during the Oscars, and that is what Beloate presents. He has a rich tone that no one else in this group has. In a game called The Voice, he certainly has it. Now, it's all about hoping his performance resonates with the viewers. If his final glory note is meant to leave a lasting impression, Beloate is dynamite.

For reality television singing competition show fans, that final spot of the night tends to be saved for someone the show wants you to adore. Remember that lasting impression we just discussed? The first Live show of the season leaves viewers with one of the greatest performances the series has ever seen. There is a reason why Sofronio Vasquez continues to get this "pimp spot." He's that good. Sofronio Vasquez has the ability to win this entire show and walk away as the greatest contestant ever. He hopes to bring love, peace, and acceptance into his performance. He represents the American dream, and thus, he performs "If I Can Dream" by Elvis Presley. The level of control and vocal discipline defines why he is going to be a superstar. Just go back and listen to that key change on repeat. Simply magic. When a performance can bring emotions out of you as a viewer, you're doing something right. Sofronio Vasquez is doing a lot of things right. Michael Bublé, you may get a victory as a rookie!

When the Non-Country Artist Outshines the Country Artist Singing Country Music