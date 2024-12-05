There have been many eliminations thus far on The Voice Season 26, but eliminating three finalists after an incredible first live show...it's rough! The power is no longer in the coaches' hands. Now, the blame will be solely placed on America. Yes, it's on you, voters! Only five artists will be moving into the finals next week. Four are guaranteed. That final spot comes down to that Instant Save!

Before we discuss the competitive performances, let's get the evening's fluff out of the way. The night begins with the Queen of Country, Reba McEntire, performing her longest-running number-one hit, "Consider Me Gone." Her performance coincides with the vinyl release of her album, "Keep On Loving You." Listen, no matter the decade, no matter the industry, Reba McEntire continues to prove that she's one of a kind. Now, Reba is not the only coach getting the spotlight. Gwen Stefani debuts her new single, "Somebody Else's." Here's the thing. The woman does not age nor show signs that she's not in her 20s still. Perhaps joined by a regional production of Hair, Gwen Stefani is here to make it clear: she's still got it. This new single is fire. It's exceptional. Stream it! The final non-competitive performance came from October London. If you didn't know who he was before this performance, you do now. As a member of Death Row Records, Snoop Dogg is quite lucky to have him on his real-life team. Now, Michael Bublé may not have had a connection to any performances, but he had a pretty exceptional night. Not because he was the star of the time-filer the-scenes outtake blooper reel, but because America loves his team. Not to bury the lead or anything.

The Night Starts With the Obvious

The first half of the evening is spent focusing on the positive. Wedged in between the trio of performances, host Carson Daly does his best, Ryan Seacrest, as he reveals that the four singers are moving immediately to the finals. While he says it is revealed in no particular order, when you reveal Sofronio Vasquez first, it's clear that America loves him enough that there is no need to leave his fate hanging. That's one from Team Bublé.

The next two artists represent Team Gwen and Team D-O-Double G, Sydney Sterlace and Jeremy Beloate. Finally, the rookie coach's odds are in his favor as the final safe artist is Shye. That's two from Team Bublé. With four singers left and only one spot available, America gets to watch Team Snoop's Christina Eagle, Team Gwen's Jan Dan, and Team Reba's Adam Bohanan and Danny Joseph fight for that Instant Save. Is it possible that the reigning queen will come up empty? I predicted that honor would fall to Gwen Stefani, but America loves that bubbly 16-year-old!

Bohanan and Eagle Stars Stumble During Their Performances