Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for 'The Voice' Episode 2.With the Blind Auditions continuing on, the four coaches aim to build their perfect team. The Voice Season 26 has truly been the Snoop Dogg show thus far. Even at the top of Episode 2, the D-O-Double-G gets a special entrance, walking out like a boxer accompanied by a giant mariachi band performing "El Rey." Why? Well, why not? It's Snoop Dogg. He's a showman. As Snoop says, he wants to show how a real player plays. He's ready to win this season and join the lofty ranks of newbie judges to come out on top.

This season is rookies versus vets, as Gwen Stefani and last season's winner, Reba McEntire, do battle against new coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé. With a new dynamic in the chairs, The Voice is still the same copy-and-paste program that has endured the reality television test of time. Now that the season is underway, the coaches are determined to build the strongest team, knowing that they still have the possibility to steal artists later on. So, expect some timid and trepidatious decisions from the quartet.

This Season of 'The Voice' Has Been the Snoop Show

Image via NBC

After the grand spectacle, the performances were back underway. Dreion, a 27-year-old from Omaha, Nebraska, and former opening act for Earth, Wind, & Fire brought their track to the stage. After learning his story about growing up in the foster care system and then transitioning to work to help others transition out of the system, it was more than evident he would be selected. Thankfully, his talent warrants the turn. The dazzling and boisterous number earns the first four-chair turn of the night. Leave it to Snoop, the newly self-proclaimed King of The Voice snipped the other judges as Dreion picks him. Snoop loves his showmanship, and now he gets to work with the showman.

The big twist of Season 26 is the Coach Replay Button. Essentially, it is a mechanic that allows a coach to come back in when they regret not turning initially. The button gives certain artists a new lease on life on The Voice. In the second episode, it was Snoop Dogg who used his one chance, and he's certainly hoping this artist won't let him down. With no coaches turning for Gail Bliss' performance, Snoop utters instant regret and slams his button down for the country singer. For Bliss, she had a bucket list of six items she wanted to achieve after she turned 60, and has now officially checked off every single box. Though he may not be her perfect coach, as each season has shown, every coach needs a country singer, and this is Snoop's.

While there was no smoke to drown out his fellow judges this week, Snoop is establishing himself as a dynamo in this world. You may not be coming to Snoop Dogg for vocal technique advice, but you will be tugging at his ear to learn how to be a megastar. He has an ease about him. You don't see him sweat much, only when he knows he passed up on a talent he wants. He has legendary upside as a coach.

History Is Made on Season 26 of 'The Voice'

Close

Gwen Stefani has a busy Blind Audition, filling up her roster fast. Even in 26 seasons, The Voice is still making history. For the first time in the show's history, an artist returns to sing again, having competed on the first season of the show. During Season 1, Felsmere, then known as Kelsey Rey, was on Team CeeLo Green but was eliminated during the Battle Rounds. Now, performing "Some Kind of Wonderful," had her feeling wonderful as she joined Team Gwen Stefani, a fellow songwriter. Felsmere has a vibe that matches the No Doubt singer. Stefani was also able to pick up a rip-roaring, ready-to-go country singer, Rowdy Shea. The newlywed didn't have the most unique country sound, but for a show that strives on country acts, Gwen's selection was smart. She also earns the last singer of the night, Austyns Stancil.

As Gwen says halfway through the episode, Reba McEntire is struggling tonight. Between a block by Bublé and artists selecting others over her, something needed to change, and fast. While Snoop Dogg arrived as the King, Reba, wearing a crown and holding a scepter, later shows up as she's escorted out on a throne to a remix of her track, "Fancy." Luck came Reba's way the moment Tanner Frick stepped on stage. A maintenance foreman originally from Mississippi takes on The Voice alum Morgan Wallen, and even despite a four-chair turn, he sees the Queen of Country and selects her as his coach. He is hoping to work with her to follow in the footsteps of his inspiration, Morgan Wallen. While Frick may fall into a trap as a generic modern country artist, if there is anyone who can bring out something special in him, it's Reba McEntire.

One of the strongest entries of the night came from trio 323. The group's name comes from the area code of their home, Tallahassee, Florida. They took on a unique twist on Britney Spear's "(You Drive Me) Crazy." Avoiding the typical 3-part harmony, 323 offers a modern tone to the classic track. Groups haven't had the strongest track record on The Voice, but this trio has strong potential. While Michael Bublé tries to bribe them as he lies about his former group, The Bublettes, 323 selects Reba McEntire, an artist who sang in a group known as The Singing McEntires. The trio, who are all friends from church, are underdog artists to keep an eye on.

Michael Bublé Is Finding His Groove

Mor Ilderton from Teays Valley, West Virginia shares his story about being taken in by his aunt and uncle when he was 18. It was yet another emotional backstory that led to another successful Blind Audition. Well, successful if you were a coach who wasn't blocked. Ilderton, who only began singing two years prior, makes his live-singing debut on The Voice, performing "Coal." This was another example of a story being prepped to assume a particular outcome. It was meant for shock and awe. Michael Bublé, who turns first, makes the bold decision to block Reba McEntire in the process, and she is not happy; Reba has been blocked twice in the span of two episodes. But Michael Bublé butters her up by complimenting her as the best country singer. His bold move does pay off as Mor Ilderton selects Bublé.

Michael Bublé may not have the charismatic energy that Snoop Dogg has, but Bublé has the comedy chops in his storytelling. While pitching to Felsmere, Bublé shares that worse things have happened in his life aside from not being selected as a coach — one of which was dressing up as a rat when he worked at Chuck E. Cheese. His night saw the addition of 17-year-old Kamila Kiehne to his team.

A big part of The Voice and similar shows is introducing viewers to the artists they will hopefully watch over the next few months. Within a minute or two clip package, the artist shares a bit about themselves: what they do, where they came from, and how they got there. It almost becomes their identity more than their voice. There may not be a way to avoid this predicament, but audiences might just remember the accompanying backstories of the artists more than the actual songs they perform. It begs the question: if you don't have an emotional backstory, will you make it to a team?

Unfortunately, not everyone earns a coach on the second night of Blind Auditions. Those fallen acts include Wednesday Addams look-a-like Crystalla Gonzalez and Stevie Nicks sound-a-like Iris Herrera. The second night of Blind Auditions was packed full of talent but didn't have the spark that the premiere episode tends to have. While there was some fun banter between the coaches, this episode felt more like a necessity rather than a celebration of music. The Voice has already introduced the new dynamics, so there wasn't much special in this episode. It feels like we're in the formality phase as the show gears up for the next round.

5 10 The Voice Snopp Dogg is becoming the star of Season 26. Pros 'The Voice' Season 26 is the Snoop Show!

'The Voice' continues to showcase strong talent. Cons After 26 seasons, 'The Voice' has a copy and paste formula in the Blind Auditions.

The artist backstories outweigh their talent.

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC in the U.S. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

Watch on Peacock