Only two performances stand in between the five finalists and victory. Each coach is represented in the finale, but only one will earn bragging rights when The Voice Season 26 crowns its champion. Will it be a rookie or a veteran? With the coaches present to sit back, relax, and pull out their hankies, the remaining five singers are bringing their hearts and souls to the stage. They'll perform two songs each. One will be a ballad. The other will be "a little more uptempo." So, a mid-tempo ballad, essentially. Gone are the days when singers used their booming vocals to rock out. But alas.

The Voice welcomes Snoop Dogg's bestie, Martha Stewart, to the studio for some fun and occasionally cringey banter. Between portraying the show's de facto stage manager and offering the coaches her seasonal cocktail, the Snoop Noggy Nog, Martha Stewart is here to remind us that she's still the queen of the scene. Also, to put us in the holiday spirit, Michael Bublé brings us his new holiday single, "Maybe This Christmas," alongside his team's Knockout mentor, Carly Pearce. It's a cute and sugary sweet song. Bublé is very much in his lane. Will this be a holiday hit on repeat? Likely not. But hey, anything to add to the holiday party playlist is welcome! Now, let's get to the contestants!

The Vets Try To Help Their Artists Become Champions