Another night of Blind Auditions on The Voice, and this episode gets Season 26 back on track! To help hammer in the "athletic" angle of the season, former Olympics correspondent Snoop Dogg is giving his fellow coaches a pep talk in the coaches' locker room. And once again, Snoop is the season's brightest star. His willingness to play into the bits, even with Mike Tirico, and lean into the camp of it all proves his arrival on the show is worth every penny. Coach Snoop is in the house!

If you haven't figured it out, it's rookies versus vets on The Voice this season. While Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire have experience behind them, the young blood finds they have rookie appeal. Between Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé, the third night of Blind Auditions is quite successful for them both. Is this a sign that a rookie may walk away with the season?

Snoop Dogg Continues To Dominate on 'The Voice' Season 26

The night's festivities begin with a mystery artist; they tease her through her voiceover, stating that people are often shocked when they see her. Upon hitting the stage, she sings Sam Smith's "Too Good At Goodbyes" as she is shot from behind. All we can see is her cowboy hat, highlighting the juxtaposition of her artistry from her appearance. Georgia Starnes earns a four-chair turn and proves immediately that, with the country image and pop sound, she has cross-over appeal. The 21-year-old shocks the judges, who all believe she can become a star, by selecting Snoop Dogg. What was exciting about Starnes' section of the show was that they allowed her to be an artist. Perhaps her story will be revealed later in this season, but as viewers, we were granted the opportunity to listen to a star being born without being emotionally swayed into believing we want to like her.

Continuing with artists who bring music first and story second is an act from Nashville, Tennessee. Savs and Leah Colon formed a beautiful folk duo known as Mistermoon. Singing Kacey Musgrave's "Deeper Well," they earn a turn from Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg. Taken by their unique love for harmonies, Reba shares how when she would sing with Kelly Clarkson, they would both battle to sing the harmony part. Meanwhile, Snoop asks if they sang bluegrass because, as he says, he's got some "greengrass." Oh, Snoop! The Nashville duo ultimately selects Snoop as their couch, a truly shocking decision based on their style. Knowing the showman can craft a star out of them, Mistermoon may feel the diversity in his song portfolio will aid them throughout the competition.

Episode 3 Pits Reba McEntire vs. Michael Bublé

During the first night of the season, The Voice introduced us to Ben Fagerstedt, a young crooner who didn't get selected by any of the coaches. Tonight, we meet Edward Preble, a 19-year-old who can be best described as "Baby Bublé." Between his stylistic suit collection and old-soul speaking voice, there was no doubt that Preble had his eyes set on the jazz singer as his coach, right? Wrong. He initially was hoping to join Team Snoop as he appreciates the way that Snoop reads lyrics like it's poetry. So who jigged with his jive? He performs the standard "Luck Be a Lady" and earns an immediate turn from the D-O-Double-G. Bublé was toying with whether he should turn for his protégé and eventually does. Now, Baby Bublé has one of the rookies to select as his coach. He decides on Team Bublé — probably a very smart choice in the end.

Bublé also gives his signature hockey jersey to Jeremy Beloate, who lost two brothers and his father to addiction. The rookie singer and songwriter shows his best assets as a personality on The Voice tonight. He is having tons of fun and keeps everyone laughing, even trying his mightiest to sway his prospective singers with comedic lies and on-the-spot raps. Snoop throws two yellow flags as he is threatened that Bublé's coming for his gig! This is a strong showing from the Canadian crooner.

While there were bound to be emotionally touching stories, Creigh Riepe arrives and shares a tale that has a likely connection to many. Following his dreams to Nashville, Riepe shares that he was a part of a band. When the band split, he turned to alcohol, leading him down a park path. Thankfully, he is now two years into his sobriety, revealing that his family gives him strength. The 32-year-old father steps foot on the stage and proves he's a force through Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things." He makes his family proud with his exceptional performance and the veteran coaches know they hear a star and turn for him. Riepe selects Reba McEntire, which could be the making of a winning relationship. Reba also adds Star Trek R&B album-making wedding singer Adam Bohanan and gravelly-voiced fellow ginger country singer Tate Renner.

Gwen Stefani Finds Some Luck in the End

It starts as a very slow night for Gwen Stefani. Between being beaten by other coaches or not turning, Stefani was in a bit of trouble. When 14-year-old viral singer Jaylen Dunham arrives, the coaches do not initially turn for him. But, upon meeting him, Stefani states it was the best shocking reveal she's ever seen. While Snoop believed the contestant had the voice of a woman, it was actually a teen whose voice is changing. Stefani notes that she can tell that Dunham was worried he wouldn't receive a chair turn, which affected his performance, so she tells him that they have a new button this season. Say hello to Episode 3's entry of the Coach Replay Button. Stefani decides to add the former Amateur Night at the Apollo singer to her team. Young contestants often do well when it comes to the live shows; should Gwen and Jaylen remain together at that point, the youngster might have high hopes of winning this season.

The evening's final performance causes the judges to rock. It's Frankie Torres, a 24-year-old cover band rock singer. Taking on Heart's "Magic Man,' Torres earns a very late turn from all four coaches. Torres is called a powerhouse. Stefani compliments her, connecting over their rock roots. Reba truly did not want to lose out on Frankie Torres either. She goes on stage, allows Torres to hold her trophy from last season, and has the confetti cannons shot off to show her what it will feel like to win The Voice. In the end, however, Torres goes with the No Doubt singer.

While the night is filled with happiness for many, some singers leave the stage in rejection. One of the most shocking passes of the night was that of Tiffany Taylor. Taylor, who previously appeared in the film Camp, took on "What Was I Made For," but the coaches do not feel she was made for The Voice. Having a theater background is not a benefit, as former The Lion King actor Malcolm-Ali is also passed on.

This evening's festivities were perfectly balanced. There were some sad stories to tell, but the artists were allowed to shine on their own. Perhaps the strongest night of talent so far, the third night of Blind Auditions may defy the odds of the winning artist coming in the middle of the audition process. If you're playing along with The Voice apps, you can add some of these performers to your own roster and feel like a superstar in your own right.

9 10 The Voice 'The Voice' Season 26 finds its stride. Pros The evening was filled with major standout performers, making it the best night of Blind Auditions so far this season.

The rookie coaches are proving their worth.

There was a strong sense of artistry was showcased over backstories. Cons The coaches passing on Tiffany Taylor was a major mistake!

