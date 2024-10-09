If you thought being a coach on The Voice was a fun gig, just ask this season's quartet. Night four of the Blind Auditions kicks off with a little montage of the coaches filming promos, and they're just laughing and smiling, telling us how much fun they're having. It's infectious and a true testament to the energy they're bringing for Season 26. But, when the competition is on, they each put on their game face.

As each coach continues to build their team, the rookies — Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé — huddle with Gwen Stefani as they know they must take down last year's champ, Reba McEntire. Just look out for her scepter! She might smack you with it if you try to mess with her game, or show up in your dressing room with a threat. It's a slow start overall for her, but newbie Bublé picks up the slack. How? Well, because he spends the entirety of the episode lying to the prospects. Between saying it's his anniversary (it was Gwen and Blake Shelton's) and claiming he used to sing on a cruise ship before he sank (that was the plot of Titanic), Bublé does what he can to make the competition hilarious.

Michael Bublé Tries and Lies His Way to the Top

One of the themes thus far this season is the "cowboy hat fake-out." This gimmick is when an artist hits the stage in darkness, and all we see is a wide-brimmed hat resembling that of a cowboy hat. We believe they are going to be a country singer, and then, when they open their mouth, they bring something completely unexpected. Such was the case for the evening's first entry, J.Paul. The stylish soul singer has an impeccable stage presence, earning three out of four chairs. Reba McEntire admits that she thought he was a woman when she turned, but to her surprise, he was not (notably, this is not the first instance of this in the competition). He reveals that he was raised singing soprano, which he also does when he sings background for Stephanie Mills, a not-so-subtle name-drop. The background vocalist is now a solo artist as he joins Team Bublé.

The fourth night of Blind Auditions is soulful among many of the night's artists. With soul in his voice, Jamison Puckett sings "Faithfully" by Journey for the coaches. The 34-year-old Memphis native shares that he's brought his style to Los Angeles, where he is about to have his first child with his wife. Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire create their own Fight Club in hopes of swaying him over to their team. In the end, Michael Bublé prevails again, adding another force to his already strong team.

Bublé truly has a type of artist on top of mind. Shye, who missed her high school graduation to audition, performs "Superman" by Five for Fighting, where she pays homage to her mother who was sick during their childhood. It is an emotional performance that earns a four-chair turn and an immediate standing ovation. The coaches were eager to have Shye join their team, seeing the uniqueness in their vocals. Before picking Michael Bublé as their coach, Shye gifts the coaches rocks and crystals. Notably, it was the first and only time of the night Bublé didn't try to lie his way to a prospective artist.

Gwen Stefani and Snoop Dogg Pick Up Future Stars

For this week's sob story, we meet Sloane Simon, a 19-year-old NYU student. She shares that she's been the hope during some trying times in her family, including her mother's cancer return and her father's diagnosis with melanoma. Simon's bright smile brings joy to her performance of "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield. As soon as the coaches begin to turn, her optimistic smile showcases her pop star potential. She formally opened for Heart's Ann Wilson and attends the Clive Davis Institute. But now, she joins Team Gwen.

For many hopefuls on The Voice, they share how music has saved their lives. Gabrielle Zabosky reveals how she went from theater and glee club to joining Walmart's infamous a cappella group, SparkApella. Through music videos and a Christmas album, Zabosky had a taste of the industry, and wanted more. With five children in the family, she grew up in a 3-bedroom trailer with her mom and her aunt. And yet, here she is on The Voice, having overcome adversity. Zabosky has an infectious personality with an enigmatic stage presence; there was no doubt she would earn a chair turn with her performance of "Mr. Know It All" by Kelly Clarkson. She gets a four-chair turn, but Reba blocks Snoop from contention — a smart move by the Queen of Country. It doesn't matter, though, because she selects Gwen Stefani.

So far this season, there have been very few female country artists. Yet, when they have shown up, they show up big. Like Christina Eagle. The Catawba, North Carolina native is a worship leader with a unique story. Her biological father passed away in a car accident weeks before she was born. Then, her biological mother died in a car accident when she was two years old. Her biological mother's parents, whom she called Mom and Dad, took her in and raised her. She is broke and happy being a singer, but she is going to be even happier when Snoop Dogg turns for her. She takes on Lainey Wilson's "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" with much more purity in her sound, completely transforming the track into her own. Also joining Team D-O-Double-G is Michael Alexandersson.

A Slow Start to Season 26 for the Queen of Country

Just a night earlier, we met an artist of 14 years old. If you thought they would be the youngest contestant of the season, you'd be wrong. Say hello to Jaukeem Fortson, the 13-year-old church singer from Elberton, Georgia. His parents say he is an old soul based on what he wears. His passion is worship music, but he shines with Adele's "Easy on Me." Not even a note out of his mouth and Michael Bublé turns his chair. Snoop and Reba join him as the battle for the young singer is on. Jaukeem Fortson is to The Voice Season 26 what Triston Harper is to American Idol Season 22. This youngster has longevity upside to make it far this season. The Queen of Country finally nets her first artist of the night as Jaukeem selects her as his coach.

The episode features a second entry into the mystery of the wide-brimmed hat, as an artist with long hair and a maroon wide-brimmed hat is cast in the shadows of the stage as the judges ponder their identity. Reba is highly intrigued by the performance of "Stay With Me" and turns. It is revealed that the mystery singer is Kevin James Graham, who proves that the voice doesn't always necessarily match the appearance. Reba is filled with immense excitement over his identity. Though, once again, the judges will comment that they thought he was a woman, a minor, or a young dude. Snoop was looking for a male singer and thought he was a "damn woman." There are laughs from the coaches and the live audience, but it still comes across as a little insensitive.

Sadly, it was an unsuccessful night for Mississippi coffee shop owner Zach Foreman and McKinney, Texas' Kourtney White. Interestingly, the Coach Replay Button did not earn any affection on the fourth night of the Blind Auditions. Having been used three times so far, there is only one more time it can be used, and only by Michael Bublé. Will he use it? Well, it remains to be seen, but all signs point to yes. Compared to the other episodes, the fourth night of Blind Auditions is a bit on the mild side, but that's okay; it was a natural night of music. There needs to be some tameness to balance out the season. Some strong contenders made their debuts, and we're eager to see how they fair in the next round.

