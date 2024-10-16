Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Voice' Episode 6.To kick off the episode, Reba McEntire invites Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé to the set of her new NBC sitcom, Happy's Place, for the perfect NBC cross-promotion. But leave it to Melissa Peterman to show up in style and steal the scene. After the intro, the final night of Blind Auditions for Season 26 of The Voice begins! With only a few slots left per team, the coaches are careful about how they complete their roster. Hoping for a diverse lineup, the competition is tight. To keep things light, Snoop Dogg uses his charm to nickname his fellow coaches. Gwen Stefani becomes "Gwen Never Stephony" and Michael Bublé is "Michael Bubliar," because he allegedly lies like a rug. Snoop Dogg jokes that Reba McEntire is "Reba MAGNETire" because she is a magnet and needs to retire. And don't worry — since making the joke, production has somehow installed a magnet with the nickname into the studio's ceiling. At least they're having fun!

Gwen Stefani Wants an Emotional Connection To Close Out Her Team

Close

From owning a barber shop to leading a nine-piece party band, Cozy Len shares that, at 43, this is his last shot. His rendition of "I'll Make Love To You" by Boyz II Men is exactly what it would take to earn a turn from Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani. Despite not turning, Michael Bublé tells Cozy Len that he wishes his wife was there to get them in the mood and possibly make a fifth child — parents, try to explain that to your kids! Ultimately, Cozy Len selects Gwen Stefani.

With only one spot left, Gwen is looking for someone who will make her feel something with their interpretation of the lyrics. In the darkness, a beautiful vocal performance is heard. When all four coaches turn, we meet Jose Luis from Puerto Rico. As a lover of fashion, he reveals that he's struggled to fit into the societal norms of masculinity. He says he's felt like an outcast, so music has given him purpose. He aspires to be a pop artist like Lady Gaga, so who better to work with than the pop star coach, Gwen Stefani? They have a connection through fashion, and Jose Luis is thrilled to join her, which makes Stefani the first coach of Season 26 to complete her team!

Rookie Judge Michael Bublé Is "Feeling Good" About His Team

Image via NBC

The Voice Season 26 has had its fair share of returning artists hoping to win over a whole new batch of coaches. For Cassidy Lee, she believes she has grown since her first audition on Season 18 of the competition series. She is now the frontwoman of an all-female country rock band, The Annie Dukes, and has performed with ZZ Top — no big deal. Now, she's back with "You're No Good" by Linda Ronstadt. With the coaches having to play a slightly cautious game on the final night, she does earn a chair turn and joins Team Michael Bublé this season.

Despite getting a montage rather than a full audition, Michael Bublé also adds Torion Sellers before his final slot needs to be filled. Aliyah Khaylyn's story is about how music can heal. She attended Berklee College of Music, where she studied music therapy. After losing her mother in 2021, she is healing through her art and craft. When she hits the stage to perform "Love and War" by Tamar Braxton, the three judges with slots remaining are eager to add Khaylyn to their roster; Reba McEntire is even on her feet! Gwen Stefani expresses regret that her team is full, but that doesn't mean she can't steal her later. In the end, Aliyah Khaylyn finishes off the list for Michael Bublé after he says he has too much testosterone.

Snoop Dogg and Reba McEntire Battle To Fill Their 'Voice' Season 26 Teams

There have certainly been a handful of country artists fulfilling the quota, but very few female country singers have checked off the box thus far with that classic sound. Then comes Katie O. The 18-year-old from Jacksonville, Florida, loves nature and uses it to help her songwriting process. She believes she was meant to sing; she lost her father at the age of 9, so she is doing this for him. With a jacket of fringe, Katie O. — sans cowboy hat — takes on "One Way Ticket (Because I Can)" by LeAnn Rimes. Knowing there is a country star present, Katie O. earns a four-chair turn. Snoop Dogg notes that when Katie O. sings, she sounds just like Reba. Does that mean it's a match made in heaven? You bet! Naturally, she wants to learn from the Queen of Country.

At only 16 years old, Mikaela Ayira is already writing songs. She sings a portion of her original track "Smoothie" in her pre-audition package, and it's pretty solid. She sings "Human" by Christina Perry because she states she has a lot of expectations of herself at a young age. Her runs are exceptional, which causes Reba and Snoop to be intrigued by Ayira's pristine voice. Snoop vows to take her to the mountaintop and Ayira picks him.

With only one slot left for Snoop Dogg (the rookie of the year), and Reba McEntire (the champ), it is a battle to snag the final two artists. First up is an artist from Nashville, Tennessee, who works as a nanny during the day. With a clean country sound, both Reba and Snoop turn for Alison Elena. While she may not have been selected earlier in the audition process, the two coaches were unsure what talent was left. The magic magnet drops from the sky as Reba tells her she reminds her of '80s country. It was the pitch she needed. The magnet works! It's now down to Snoop. Whoever he turns for officially earns the final spot of the season. Did they save the best for last? Please welcome to the stage, Suede Lacy. The film and art creator takes on "Redbone" by Childish Gambino with the encouragement of his eventual coach, the D-O-Double G.

Not everyone had a joyful night. Before she took the stage, each coach had one remaining slot on their team, so 16-year-old Bay Area native Zaza Benjamin needed a dazzling performance. Zaza performed "Hard Place" by H.E.R. However, the coaches ultimately faced a tough decision and chose not to add her to Season 26. Putting a modern flair into the blues of the Stealers Wheel classic "Stuck in the Middle with You," Joe Martinez of Montana gives Michael Bublé the vibe he was looking for, but again, there were only a few slots left, forcing the crooner to make a tough decision. The last cut was for Laney Lynx, who all the coaches wish they still had their Coach Replay Button for. The disappointment for Zaza Benjamin, Joe Martinez, and Laney Lynx was that they were praised for their ability and essentially told they would have made it had they not been on the last set of auditions. It's the name of the game but also one of the worst elements of how The Voice is set up. Regardless, this portion of the series is over. On to the Battles! Let's get ready to steal!

6 10 The Voice The last slots get filled as the Blind Auditions finally come to a close. Pros 'The Voice' Season 26 features a diverse group of artists.

Snoop Dogg brings the fun with his coach nicknames. Cons it's difficult to watch good artists miss out on a team because they are the last to audition.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

Watch on Peacock