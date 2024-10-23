The Voice Season 26 continues to display that there is immense talent out there. Even from the coaches! The night kicks off with a rousing performance from our quartet singing "Heartache Tonight" by The Eagles. Now, if you thought Snoop Dogg couldn't sing, you'd be wrong! He does not have as many vocal moments as the tried and true singers of the group, but he holds his own. The irony of the performance is the Battle Rounds will bring an immense amount of heartache. In the Battle Rounds, each coach pairs up their roster of artists in hopes of deciding which of the two singers will continue into the Knockout Round. Of course, with two steals already used, there is hope for those who do get cut by their coach. One would think it would take an exceptional performance to earn it. Sometimes, all it takes is a little pull at the heartstrings.

The Queen and the Rookie Make Tough Decisions

Close

Part 2 of the Battles starts with two of Reba McEntire's eccentric soul singers, Adam Bohanan versus Kevin James Graham. It's an interesting pairing, but one that was necessary, as having both artists on her team was not beneficial in hopes of defending her crown. Bohanan tells Reba during the coaching that he learned to speak with an American accent by watching her show, Reba. If that isn't endearing, I don't know what is! For their battle of "Lose Control" by Teddy Swims, the modern soul track was outside of Graham's wheelhouse, but his ability to soar on the high notes allowed him to shine. Despite the vocal inability to reach those rights, Bohanan had the natural ease the track calls for. The performance displays two drastically different artists that bring the coaches to their feet. Both artists were one-chair turns during the Blind Auditions, but the journey continues for Adam Bohanan. Unfortunately for Kevin James Graham, no coaches steal him.

Snoop Dogg continues his journey of pairing drastically different artists together as his first battle of the night is between Queens-native ChrisDeo and the Nashville duo act of MisterMoon. Snoop shares that a major part of why he wants them together is to hear the harmonies. Disadvantage ChrisDeo. ChrisDeo, who turned 17 during the coaching session, shares that she has made a connection with MisterMoon as they remind her of her older sister. This is going to be an emotionally savage performance. Snoop chooses Amy Winehouse's version of "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow" for this battle, a track that couldn't be further away from both artists. His goal is to push their voices. This was a big song for ChrisDeo and has the disadvantage of the unique blend MisterMoon naturally has. Savs and Leah Colon both have their solo moments, but when they come together, they showcase their superstardom. As much as they would love to become a supergroup called MoonDeo, only one artist can advance. The D-O-Double G selects ChrisDeo as the winner of the battle. It's a stunning decision. Were the tears during ChrisDeo's critiques the thing that swayed his decision? It's very likely. MisterMoon walks away with no steals — a very unwise decision.

Interesting Song Choices During the Battle Round Push the Singers