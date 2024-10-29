Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Voice' Season 26 Episode 9.It's night three of Battles, and the judges are in high spirits. That is before they realize they have to eliminate some of their own. But hey, with steals still on the board, not everyone will be walking away from The Voice Season 26 right away. Through another night of difficult choices, the coaches establish the best roster to help them earn the victory in the end. But there's one coach who all the coaches are envious of: Gwen Stefani.

The goal of the Battle Round is to whittle down your team to have the strongest group compete for America's votes in the live rounds. But to get there, some exceptional voices are lost along the way. Having experience as a coach, Gwen Stefani is bringing her knowledge to the stage. Reba McEntire is showing her heart, perhaps a little more than her head. Then there are the rookies; they've still got their training wheels on. It's still too early to call who the winner will be, but the Battle Rounds display who really knows how to create a champion.

Gwen Stefani Capitalizes on Reba McEntire's Tough Decision

For Reba McEntire's first battle, she has two powerhouse vocalists take on one another. It's four-chair turn recipient Danny Joseph versus single-chair turn recipient Deon Jones. With both artists having rock and soul in their blood, the Queen of Country selects "It's a Man's Man's Man's World" by James Brown as their Battle Round track. Yet, they both have a different sound. Jones' vocal is all purity, while Joseph brings a gravelly tone. With the intro to the episode and Danny Joseph mentioning the steals being available, it was almost obvious that both men would be remaining; it would just be a battle about where they would land. They are formidable opponents. In the performance, they put on a show, forcing Reba to make a near-impossible decision. Ultimately, she selects Danny Joseph as she finds him different. Now to that steal. Gwen Stefani couldn't let him go home. She slams her steal button, saving him. With both artists staying on, Reba proves why she is the reigning champ. Her song selection was exceptional. It highlights both artists while still making it a united performance.

Many people may not know or remember, but Reba McEntire was on Broadway back in the day. Yes, the Queen of Country had a brief stint in the revival of Annie Get Your Gun. Why is this fact important? Well, musical theater is in her blood, which is likely why she gave Lauren-Michael Sellers and Creigh Riepe "You Will Be Found" from Dear Evan Hansen. It's a soaring song with a touching message. Sellers and Riepe are transformative on the song. Sellers forces an inspirational, preachy aura to the song. Riepe manages to take the track to the pop charts. Regardless, she picks Lauren-Michael Sellers because she brings her joy. Creigh Riepe is left on the cutting room floor. Another strong artist bites the dust — one, perhaps, they'll all regret letting go.

'The Voice' Episode 9 Is Full of Rookie Mistakes