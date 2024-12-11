It's here! The Voice Season 26 is about to crown the season's winner. After weeks and weeks of incredible music, shocking decisions, and brilliant rookie seasons, The Voice is here to give you the night we've all been waiting for. Now, before we begin, Snoop Dogg says he hopes he can do it again. You know. Coach. You heard the man! Bring him back for more! Oh, and big reveal. The winner and runner-up are getting a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Universal Epic Universe. I'm not jealous, you are!

Now, to the music. Why not kick off the night with a cast performance of a song from the biggest movie in the world? The entire group of 8 finalists unite to sing a sky-high rendition of "Defying Gravity" from Wicked. It's a stunning performance, though those backup dancers take it to a whole different universe. Now, we all know that "Defying Gravity is all about that glory note. Who was going to get it? Well, it starts off as Shye, and then they said, "You know what, y'all can riff as one." Smart move. I see what you did there.

'The Voice' Welcomes Back Alumni To Celebrate