The Voice is almost back for its 26th season and the hype is certainly high. With schedule shake-ups and changes to the coaching panel, Season 26 looks to breathe new life into the format. Some of the show's staples remain, including host Carson Daly, who returns after hosting every season since 2011.

With a chance at $100,000 and a record deal with the Universal Music Group up for grabs, talented artists far and wide will try their hand at the iconic Blind Auditions to see if they have what it takes. With new faces to impress, and millions of eagle-eyed viewers watching at home, will they thrive or crumble under the pressure? With all that in mind, here's a look at exactly where you can watch The Voice Season 26.

The Voice Season 26 officially premieres on Monday, September 23, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Voice isn't the only exciting addition to television calendars on this date, with the likes of The Price is Right and Let's Make a Deal returning on CBS, The Kelly Clarkson Show back for its sixth season, and a new NBC drama series, Brilliant Minds, debuting to the nation. Perhaps most excitingly, September 23 marks the premiere of the fifth and final season of Fox's 9-1-1: Lone Star, with the announcement of the show's end coming earlier in September.

This season, The Voice's usual Monday and Tuesday back-to-back airings have been sacrificed due to the advancement in the Presidential campaign, upsetting the customary schedule for the series. For the show's first two weeks, there will only be an episode on Mondays, with room being made for the vice presidential debate between Walz and Vance. As well as this, it's been confirmed that there won't be a Tuesday episode on November 5 due to Election Night. Nevertheless, the show will go on, and fans can rejoice somewhat in the knowledge that their favorite singing competition may stretch even longer for Season 26.

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 has also been affected by the election, in particular the aforementioned VP debate. Instead of airing a new episode on Tuesday, October 1, the show will now stage a special two-night event the following week, on Monday, October 7 and Tuesday, October 8.

Is 'The Voice' Season 26 Premiering on TV?

Yes! Once again, The Voice will be back on NBC for its 26th season as one of the network's flagship shows. The Voice is just one of many incredible shows in NBC's catalog, including the One Chicago Universe, and classic sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office.

Will 'The Voice' Season 26 Be on Streaming?

Once again, as NBC's official streaming partner, all episodes of The Voice Season 26 will be officially available to stream on Peacock. Each episode will be available the day after it initially airs on NBC, although subscribers to Peacock Premium Plus can catch episodes as they air. The Voice Season 26 joins the streamer's impressive list of other content currently available.

Peacock Subscription Plans

For those without a subscription who will need one in time for the exciting live portion of The Voice's 26th Season, here is a handy breakdown of Peacock's subscription plans:

Subscription: Inclusions: Price: Peacock Premium Ad-supported access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content. $6 per month/ $60 a year Peacock Premium Plus Ad-free access to Peacock's entire catalog, including NBC originals and WWE content.

Download titles to watch on the go.

Live stream access to your local NBC station. $12 a month / $120 a year

Can You Stream 'The Voice' Season 26 Without Peacock?

Thankfully, Peacock isn't the only way the millions of The Voice fans can indulge in the iconic singing show. Online, you can check out episodes via NBC.com, as well as having the option to watch episodes on the NBC app on a mobile or tablet.

Watch the Trailer For 'The Voice' Season 26

Although an official trailer has not yet been released, The Voice's YouTube channel has been premiering plenty of exciting promotional content in time for Season 26, with the most recent, a behind-the-scenes at the judges for the new season, available to watch above.

Season 26 sees a revolving door of changes for The Voice, with Chance the Rapper, John Legend, and Dan + Shay all vacating their spinning seats for a variety of reasons. This leaves just Reba McEntire as the sole survivor from Season 25's coaching panel, although it has been announced that she will also be leaving her post at the end of the upcoming season. As coaches leave, positions must be filled, with two brand-new coaches joined by an iconic returning name for Season 26. That returning coach is none other than Gwen Stefani, with the legendary songstress reprising her position on the coaching panel after joining first in Season 7. For Season 27, should Stefani stay on, she will be joined by one of the original lineup, Adam Levine, after it was announced that the Maroon 5 front-man would be returning next year. Season 26's new coaches come in the form of one of the world's biggest hip-hop stars, Snoop Dogg, and the silky smooth Canadian crooner, Michael Bublé. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the latter discussed just how much the competition element of the series means to the judges, saying:

"I know that this is a TV show, and I know that there's a game involved and that each of us are playing a part, but I can tell you this, it's not a game for any of us. We talk about it off camera. We know that each of these people, this is their life, their destiny, their dream. And we know that we're a big part of this journey. And while it isn't the beginning or end of their journey, we know that we're a part of it and we take that responsibility really seriously."

An official synopsis for The Voice Season 26 reads:

"Hip-hop and jazz icons Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé join legendary returning coaches Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire for an incredible new season! This superstar, genre-defying coach panel will guide the country’s best undiscovered artists from the thrilling Blind Auditions all the way through the spectacular Live Performances… and in the end, one unforgettable new singer will be crowned The Voice!"

What's the Episode Schedule For 'The Voice' Season 26?

Sadly, it is not known just how many episodes there will be in The Voice Season 26. With that in mind, it becomes tricky to truly predict just how the upcoming schedule will look. Based on the information available, here's a look at how the first six episodes of The Voice Season 26 will be structured:

Episode: Title: Release Date: 1 "The Blind Auditions, Season Premiere" Monday, September 23, 2024 2 "The Blind Auditions, Part 2" Monday, September 30, 2024 3 "The Blind Auditions, Part 3" Monday, October 7, 2024 4 "The Blind Auditions, Part 4" Tuesday, October 8, 2024 5 "The Blind Auditions, Part 5" Monday, October 14, 2024 6 "The Blind Auditions, Part 6" Tuesday, October 15, 2024