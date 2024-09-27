When The Voice announced that Season 26 would feature two new coaches, there were some extreme doubters. Myself included. Yet, after one night in the turning chair, Snoop Dogg is proving those doubters wrong. As he mentioned in his pitch to one potential singer, he knows this business of show. He is a showman. While Snoop Dogg may not be the coach you select to learn about vocal technique, he's the one you turn to if you want to be a star. Snoop Dogg's presence on The Voice is breathing new life into the long-running singing competition series.

For Season 26, it's vets versus rookies. Longtime coach, Gwen Stefani, and last season's winner, Reba McEntire, are joined by Snoop Dogg and jazz crooner Michael Bublé. On paper, the quartet didn't seem like they would bring the chemistry that the show requires to tick. But, following the premiere, they're proving that they might be a good combo. Between Bublé and Snoop Dogg coming in strategic and competitive, it's made the season hot.

Why Snoop Dogg Works on 'The Voice'

From being signed to Death Row Records to owning the company, Snoop Dogg has been the definition of hip-hop music. With hits like "Gin and Juice" and "Drop It Like It's Hot," Snoop Dogg has been a staple in the industry. But his reach goes beyond that world of music. Snoop Dogg has been a pop culture phenomenon for decades. Sure, his notoriety may be thanks to his love for marijuana. He's been able to showcase his playful side, shocking the world with his flavorful personality. Did anyone ever have "being besties with Martha Stewart" on their bingo card? What about being the voice of the 2024 Paris Olympics? It's these moments that should have clued in viewers as to why Snoop Dogg's presence on The Voice is something special.

Snoop Dogg has had an illustrious career. He is a caricature in a way. But every time his chair turned on the premiere of The Voice Season 26, he proved why he was meant for this gig. He knows the music industry. The moment he pitched about his journey from artist to the man behind a record label established that his business prowess was undeniable. The Voice, unfortunately, is not always about making a star in the same way that American Idol is. The Voice is about the coaches trying to win. The artists are secondary. But for Snoop Dogg, his knowledge of how to fight your way to the top outside this game may be invaluable. He will help his team learn the importance of business. He'll share his ability to utilize various media to their advantage.

Snoop Dogg Is Undeniable Himself

Snoop Dogg is bringing his personality to The Voice. And he's leaning into it without fear. As noted, the character that Snoop Dogg is known for is his consumption of pot. So, one of his gimmicks has already been to prevent his fellow coaches from pitching to the artist by utilizing a smoke machine. It's a hilarious gimmick and something adds so much color to his presence. Yet, at the same time, Snoop is competitive! He wants to win. And he's going to do what it takes to reach the top. He's willing to take a diverse group of artists to create the perfect team. The artists may not think they would want Snoop Dogg as their coach, but he's pitching to them that is feeling personal.

Per tradition on The Voice, the coaches provide a gift to their new teammates. This season, Michael Bublé is giving a hockey jersey, Gwen Stefani has a tracksuit, Reba McEntire's is a Funko Pop, and Snoop Dogg is handing out Death Row chains. It's yet another personal touch that is harkening back to Snoop's legacy. Not everyone can have a piece of Snoop in that way! Snoop Dogg is taking his job as a coach on The Voice seriously. He had previously served as a mentor, so the experience is there. If Snoop continues down this path this season, fans may be begging for more Snoop Dogg for seasons to come! The Voice airs new episodes every Monday at 8:00pm on NBC. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

